Pulmonologist Dr Harish Verma shares 5 lung cancer symptoms people mistake for lifestyle issues

Lung cancer is frequently associated with a chronic cough or coughing up blood, but its early signs are often far more subtle.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, pulmonologist Dr Harish Kumar Verma revealed that many lesser-known symptoms closely mimic everyday physical strain, ageing, or routine lifestyle complaints, leading people to dismiss them until the disease progresses.

Recognising these quiet warning signs is critical for early detection and starting treatment in time. The ones that Dr Verma shared are presented as follows.

1. Unexplained shoulder and upper back pain While shoulder discomfort is usually chalked up to poor posture, desk work, or a mild workout injury, it can sometimes point to a specific type of lung cancer known as a Pancoast tumour.

“Located at the top of the lungs, these tumours can press on nearby nerves, causing severe, radiating pain down the shoulder, upper back, and inner arm rather than traditional respiratory symptoms,” stated Dr Verma.

2. Slowly worsening breathlessness It is easy to blame feeling winded after climbing stairs on lack of exercise, weight gain, or getting older. However, persistent or gradual shortness of breath during routine activities can indicate a tumour obstructing an airway or fluid buildup around the lungs (pleural effusion).

“If stamina decreases without a clear change in activity levels, it warrants medical attention,” cautioned the pulmonologist.