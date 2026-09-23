San of ATEEZ wears Dolce & Gabbana to the Vogue World showcase in Milan; fans can't handle his ‘aura’. Watch

San wore a tailored three-piece suit designed by Dolce & Gabbana to Vogue World. The subtle pinstriped ensemble evoked old-world charm with its precise silhouette, blending modern luxury and master tailoring. Pictures and videos of his look were widely circulated by fans on Instagram, offering a glimpse of the ensemble from every angle.

Videos from the Vogue World showcase in Milan have been popping up on social media feeds, with K-pop fans rejoicing most, as ATEEZ member Choi San, popularly known as San, was among the guests at the event. He wore an outfit designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Let's decode his look:

The suit features a stylish blazer crafted with pinstriped fabric. It features a notched lapel collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves cut at a right angle at the wrist to give a peek of his shirt, front patch pockets, and a sleek, tailored design.

The singer wore the blazer over a matching waistcoat featuring a V-neckline, front button closure, and a fitted silhouette. A crisp white shirt with a statement collar, a brown silk tie, and flared-fit pinstriped pants completed the look, lending a business-chic aesthetic to San's overall look.

He further accentuated the outfit by accessorising it with a luxurious pocket watch with a silver chain. A clean-shaven look, a neat backswept hairdo, and black leather dress shoes gave the finishing touch.