Step inside billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani's lavish home in Mumbai's Malabar Hill: 6 floors of pure luxury
Real estate tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani's Malabar Hill home, Kanta, is old-money address meets new-world restraint — quiet luxury with an unbeatable sea view.
Real estate tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani opened the doors to Kanta — his six-storey sanctuary in ultra-exclusive Malabar Hill — and it's not what you expect. No loud marble palaces. No gold-plated ceilings. Just pure, intentional, lived-in luxury. In a house tour shared on September 7 by Curly Tales, the tycoon walks us through the building named after his mother. Let's break it down. Also read | Step inside billionaire industrialist and politician Naveen Jindal's 10,000 square foot bungalow in Delhi's Moti Bagh
The entry is a whole mood
The first thing you see? A sleek black Bentley parked like a quiet flex. Then, the foyer hits you. Think eclectic golden wall accents that catch light like liquid metal, patterned walls that add depth without shouting, and a statement main door that feels more like art. The staircase — the spine of this six-storey home — is lit with accent lighting, turning a functional climb into an experience. Gold here isn't bling. It's a warm thread that ties all six floors together.
The living room actually lives
Forget one giant hall. Kanta's living area is divided into multiple intimate zones — perfect for real conversations, real gatherings. It's minimal, but not sparse. Massive windows flood the space with natural light and open to a sea-view balcony. Warm ambient lighting takes over in the evening. And then there are the artworks: vibrant, statement-making, collected; not just placed. The living room is modern, but not cold. Grand, but not pretentious.
The dining room means business
This is where quiet luxury gets loud — a crystal chandelier hanging like frozen light, under it, a monumental marble-top dining table that seats 16. Nature-inspired wallpapers soften the walls, accent wall lights add drama, and marble flooring grounds everything. Right next to it? An indoor bar with its own marble counter and shelves lined with top-shelf bottles. It's not a showpiece — it's a fully functional social space designed for legacy dinners and late-night conversations.
The 'favourite' corner
Ask Niranjan Hiranandani about his favourite spot, and he won't say the bar or home office. He'll point to the terrace. The wide-open terrace with a soft, endless sea view is the emotional anchor of the house — proof that the best luxury is calm.
Why does he still live here?
As per Forbes, Niranjan Hiranandani has a net worth of $1.4 billion. The man built a literal 'city within a city' in Powai. He has a house there. But he chooses Kanta. Why? As he says during the tour, it's about the 'connection of people'. He lives here with his wife and his sister-in-law, who occupies one floor, and even two tenants to keep the building 'more lively'.
That's the real design philosophy of Kanta. It's multi-generational, intentional, and personal. Traditional elements sit comfortably next to modern minimalism. Nothing feels ordered in one shopping spree — everything feels collected over decades. Across all six floors, the language is consistent: natural light over harsh spotlights, warm gold over loud bling, art with memory over art for price tags.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More