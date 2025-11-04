‘Not retiring, just re-tyre-ing’: Indian billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani's AI ‘younger self’ video wins hearts

Indian billionaire and real estate tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani has joined the viral ‘Handshake with Younger Self’ trend, leaving the internet inspired. Hiranandani shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Retire (No) Re-Tyre-ing (Yes)”, where he is seen interacting with an AI-generated younger version of himself. The video has gone viral, with many praising it for its inspiring message.(Instagram/@n_hiranandani)

In the clip, the younger AI version begins the conversation by saying, “Hello! I’m 5. My name is Niranjan. Who are you?” To this, the real Hiranandani replies, “Just you… 70 years later, Dr Niranjan Hiranandani.” The AI version, surprised, says, “Whoa! You look old. Did we become what we dreamed?” The 75-year-old responds, “Beyond what we dreamed, we became respected.”

The heartwarming dialogue continues with the younger version asking if they earned respect like the time their classmates clapped for them. The older Hiranandani says, “Something like that… but not just classmates - people who found hope and happiness in what we created.”

When asked if people know their name, Hiranandani replies, “They know our work more.” The younger self then asks if their father would be proud, to which he responds, “Yes… even today, when he’s watching us from the sky.”

Towards the end of the video, the AI version asks, “Are we finally retiring?” Hiranandani answers, “Not retiring at 75 - just re-tyre-ing for the road ahead.”

Social media reactions

The video has gone viral, with many praising it for its inspiring message. One user commented, “We believed in ourselves first – and then they followed! Golden words!”

Another wrote, “Inspiring! Trend got premium.”

“This is so so amazing! While most at your age have not even logged on to insta, you are following the trend here!” commented a third user.

“The trend just got a luxury upgrade now,” remarked one user.

“Legends don’t retire. They just change the game! All the very best for second innings!” expressedd another.