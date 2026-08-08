ABVP's scuffle with cops, Jharkhand govt's ‘quick decision’ assurance: What's latest on student protests?
The protesters have been demanding the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination over alleged paper leak.
The Jharkhand government, which held talks with protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants on Saturday, assured of quick decisions to resolve the issues being raised by students in Ranchi. The meeting however failed to reach a breakthrough, leaving the students determined to continue to protest.
In an escalation of tensions, several ABVP members engaged in a scuffle with police as they tried to break through barricades near Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence. The agitators raised slogans seeking the CM's resignation. According to news agency PTI, around 10 people were detained.
The protesters, who have gathered in large numbers in the state capital, have primarily demanded the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination over alleged paper leak.
What Devendra Nath Mahto said
An eight-member delegation of Devendra Nath Mahto-led faction, which met Jharkhand ministers, vowed to continue the protest till all their demands were met. Mahto, a leader of Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM), has been on an indefinite fast since August 2 at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda stadium, emerging as one of the key faces of the movement.
"We have been demanding immediate cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination, and all exams conducted by that agency," Mahto told news agency PTI on Saturday as his hunger strike entered Day 7.
Inside the govt and student delegations
Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu and state ministers Dipika Pandey Singh, Chamra Linda, Sanjay Prasad Yadav were among those representing the Hemant Soren government in the meeting held at the state guest house in Ranchi.
The student delegation comprised Rama Avatar Mahto, Chandan Kumar, Dinbandhu Mandal, Bimal Kumar, Puja Kumari, Prem Kumar, Ravi Shankar and Amit Kumar Sharma.
Jharkhand govt releases email ID for feedback
Addressing the media after the talks with protesters, Sonu said the Jharkhand government will continue to meet various delegations of students to better understand the issues being raised. He assured that the government will meet all the student groups and stakeholders while releasing an official email ID for wider feedback.
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The Jharkhand minister said people can raise their grievances on JPSSC.feedback@gmail.com, which will help the government formulate a reform policy and reach a collective decision.
Jharkhand minister Dipika Pandey Singh said the aspirants explained the discrepancies in recruitment processes during today's talks. Jharkhand government will also holds talks with delegations of NSUI, ACS, JCM.
What are Jharkhand protesters demanding
Amid the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand civil service examinations, government job aspirants are seeking an independent probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.
As many as 19 people have been arrested in connection the case, with agency's former chairman L Khiangte being questioned four times since July 28.
(With PTI, ANI inputs)
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