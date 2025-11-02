Nita Ambani touches mother Purnima Dalal’s feet on 62nd birthday, internet praises gesture

Nita Ambani celebrated her 62nd birthday on November 1, and a video of her seeking her mother’s blessings has gone viral on social media. In the clip, shared on Instagram, Nita Ambani is seen kneeling before her mother, Purnima Dalal, and touching her feet to seek blessings. Nita Ambani celebrated her 62nd birthday on November 1.(Instagram/@varindertchawla)

In the video, Purnima Dalal’s feet are seen resting on a traditional thali filled with water - a ritual symbolising purity and respect. Seated on a chair, she blesses her daughter with a smile, while Nita expresses her respect and gratitude in a traditional gesture.

“Touched by tradition, blessed by love — Nita Ambani’s timeless respect for her mother’s blessings says it all,” the caption of the post read.

Take a look at the video below:

The moment has struck a chord among netizens, with many praising Nita Ambani for her humility despite being one of India’s most influential women.

“Touching her feet shows true upbringing,” one user wrote. “This is the true essence of Indian womanhood,” commented another.

“The values she carries are truly inspiring,” expressed a third user. “She sets a beautiful example for everyone,” one user wrote.

Nita Ambani celebrates birthday with her team

Meanwhile, another video from her birthday celebrations is also making rounds online, reportedly from the Ambani family’s Jamnagar residence. In the clip, Nita Ambani is seen celebrating her birthday with her staff members. As the staff sings ‘Happy Birthday’, she cuts a cake and playfully feeds a spoonful to one of her team members.

In a light-hearted moment, the staff member also dabs a bit of chocolate cake on her nose, prompting laughter from Nita and those around her. She is then seen breaking into a cheerful jig during the celebration.

Both videos have been widely shared on Instagram, with fans appreciating her grounded nature and affectionate relationship with her family and staff.