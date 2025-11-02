Nita Ambani feeds cake to staff member during birthday celebrations in Jamnagar. Watch

Nita Ambani celebrated her birthday not just with friends and family but also with her staff members in Jamnagar. A video of her sweet birthday celebration is going viral on social media. Nita Ambani celebrates her 62nd birthday with her team in Jamnagar.

Nita Ambani is the chairperson of Reliance Foundation and the wife of Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man. The billionaire Ambani family owns a sprawling estate in Jamnagar which has served as the venue for many of their famous parties – including the three-day pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika Ambani that was attended by some of the world’s most high-profile personalities.

Nita Ambani celebrates birthday with staff

This celebration, however, was more intimate. A video shared by an Ambani family fan page on Instagram shows how Nita Ambani’s staff members came together to celebrate her 62nd birthday, reportedly at their Jamnagar mansion.

The staff laid out a carpet of rose petals for Mrs Ambani to walk on. The clip shows her delighted reaction on seeing the flowers. She takes off her shoes to walk on the petals and reaches a beautifully-decoated table with a chocolate cake.

As her staff members sing Happy Birthday, Nita Ambani cuts the cake and feeds a spoonful to one of her team members. The staff member then puts a smidge of chocolate cake on Mrs Ambani’s nose. The video shows her laughing and doing a joyful jig during the birthday celebration.

The comments section of the video was filled with birthday wishes for Mrs Ambani, who turned 62 on November 1.

This is not the first time that her staff has surprised her with a small celebration. Two years ago, when she turned 60, her closest staff members surprised her with a thalee of diyas and a plate of sweets.

A video of that celebration was shared online by Nita Ambani's longtime makeup artist, Mickey Contractor. “Getting to share an intimate birthday celebration with Nita and her gang of girls who not just work with her but also love and adore her,” he wrote on Instagram while sharing the clip.