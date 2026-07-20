Who is Batari Gabbard? Tulsi Gabbard's brother arrested for trying to lure kids to Hawaii hotel room; parents speak out

The elder sibling of Tulsi Gabbard, the former Director of National Intelligence, was apprehended and faced charges in Honolulu for reportedly attempting to lure several children to his hotel room by enticing them with money and gum, as per a new report. Tulsi Gabbard's brother Batari Gabbard was charged with custodial interference in Honolulu after allegedly trying to lure children. (AFP)

The parents of Batari Gabbard, 55, report that he is experiencing persistent mental health issues and is currently receiving psychiatric treatment, Irish Star reported. According to the Honolulu police, the incident took place approximately one week ago.

Chilling allegations against Batari Gabbard Authorities claim that Gabbard engaged with a group that included a 9-year-old boy, inquired about the children's names, and recorded them in a notebook. The police stated that the children declined his invitation to accompany him, prompting him to leave the vicinity. Later, a 42-year-old woman informed the authorities about her observations.

On Tuesday, authorities revealed that Gabbard has been charged with second-degree custodial interference. In a statement, his parents, Hawaii state Senator Mike Gabbard and Carol Gabbard, stated that their son has a history of mental health challenges.

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Batari Gabbard's parents break silence: ‘We love him’ Senator Gabbard informed local news outlet Hawaii News Now that his son had been using drugs and seemed to be undergoing a mental health crisis. The family reported that Batari Gabbard was admitted to Queen’s Hospital, where he is currently under a 72-hour psychiatric hold for evaluation by doctors to decide on further actions.

“We love him,” Mike Gabbard told Fox News Digital, noting that the family is praying for his healing and encouraging others to join in their prayers. The parents further stated that should their son be found guilty, they believe he should receive the maximum legal penalties.

According to local station KITV, a court date has yet to be set. The Honolulu police informed Fox News Digital that Gabbard is no longer in custody.

Tulsi Gabbard's resignation In May, Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation as President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence, stating that she needed to step down as her husband fights cancer. She is the fourth Cabinet member to leave during Trump’s second term, with all departures being women.

In her resignation letter shared on social media, Gabbard stated that she informed Trump of her decision to step down from her role managing the coordination of 18 intelligence agencies effective June 30. She mentioned that her husband has recently been diagnosed with a rare type of bone cancer and is facing significant challenges in the upcoming weeks and months.