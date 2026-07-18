Trump to impose tariffs on Canada over wildfire smoke? All we know as US ‘unnecessarily invaded’ with filthy air
President Donald Trump highlights the pollution crisis from Canadian wildfires, threatening tariffs unless Canada addresses smoke management.
President Donald Trump has issued a warning regarding the imposition of tariffs on Canada due to unprecedented levels of hazardous air entering the United States from numerous wildfires raging in the north.
“The United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!” Trump stated in a post on Truth Social dated July 17.
Trump to dial Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney?
Trump mentioned that he intends to contact Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to inquire about the measures Canada plans to take in response to the smoke issue, which he attributed to inadequate forest management practices in Canada.
“This is Willful Negligence, and becoming a yearly occurrence, costing the United States Billions of Dollars, which cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying,” Trump said.
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Canada faces over 900 wildfires
Canada is currently facing over 900 wildfires, with 120 of them raging uncontrollably and more than a dozen located near the borders with Washington, Minnesota, Michigan, and Maine, as per the Canadian government.
Ontario has experienced significant devastation, leading to extensive evacuations and numerous homes being endangered.
The smoke generated by these fires has been suffocating American cities and towns from Minnesota to New York for several days, resulting in air quality levels that have occasionally reached record lows.
Mark Carney reacts to letter from Republican lawmakers
While Canada has not issued any response regarding the tariff threat or the allegations of forest mismanagement, Carney on July 16 stated to reporters that climate change is a collective responsibility, including that of the United States.
This remark was made in response to a letter from four Republican lawmakers from Michigan addressing the issue of smoke.
“Our hospitals are once again treating children, dialysis patients, and older residents for the effects of smoke that did not originate anywhere near them,” the letter states. “This is the third consecutive year we have had to write to Canadian officials about a crisis that Canada has the tools to prevent and has chosen not to.”
US faces hazardous air quality
Large clouds of smoke are spreading over various regions of Canada and the United States, resulting in hazardous air quality and evoking memories of the significant wildfire smoke event from three summers before.
“In 2023, a major fire outbreak in Quebec caused days of unhealthy air quality in the northeastern U.S.,” AccuWeather Vice President of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin stated. “This event could cause similar levels of poor air quality in spots.”
Air quality warnings have been announced for millions of individuals, affecting the entirety of Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
Currently, over 800 wildfires are raging across Canada, with numerous fires in western Ontario being particularly uncontrollable, which is the primary origin of the smoke. According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson, many of these fires may have been ignited by lightning.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More