Why is the sky yellow in northeastern US? Canadian wildfire smoke triggers air quality alerts in Massachusetts

Canadian wildfire smoke continued to block out the sun and turn skies yellow over states across the Northeast on Wednesday and pushing Massachusetts to issue an air quality alert warning sensitive residents to be careful. Smoke from Canadian wildfires turns the Boston skyline hazy yellow-orange as air quality alerts remain in effect. (Unsplash/ representative image)

Massachusetts issues air quality alert As per the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), air quality statewide is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups because of high levels of fine particles (PM2.5). MassDEP said, “Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors."

The alert will stay in effect until midnight Thursday, according to MassDEP.

Smoke from a cluster of wildfires around western Ontario started covering the northeastern US on Tuesday and conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday. More than 830 wildfires were burning in Canada as of midday Wednesday, as per the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System.

Around greater Boston, air quality readings near noon showed “moderate” ratings around the city and “unhealthy for sensitive groups” ratings to the north around Lynn, according to MassDEP's MassAir data cited by Boston Herald.

MassDEP advised people sensitive to air quality to “reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy.”