Ludhiana: Canada dream turns sour, Man alleges marriage fraud; FIR registered

Ludhiana: A marriage solemnised with the promise of a future in Canada has landed in a legal dispute, with a Ludhiana family alleging that they were cheated after their son was allegedly abandoned abroad and denied the permanent residency (PR) assistance promised before the wedding. The dispute later reached a panchayat, where, according to the complainant, it was decided that Jashanveer’s father, Janrail Singh, would return ₹17 lakh to Parminder’s family. (HT FILE)

According to the complaint, Parminder Singh married Jashanveer Kaur around four-and-a-half years ago. The families had allegedly entered into an agreement involving ₹30 lakh, under which the groom’s family would bear the expenses related to the bride’s settlement in Canada. In return, it was agreed that after settling there, Jashanveer would sponsor her husband and help him obtain Canadian permanent residency.

The duo married on January 16, 2022. Jashanveer flew to Canada on March 11, 2022. The complainant alleged that he bore the expenses of flight ticket, shopping and college fee. Further, he alleged that Parminder was called to Canada about three months after the marriage. However, upon arriving there, he was allegedly left stranded at the airport as his wife did not come to receive him. After waiting for several hours, he reportedly sought help from a relative residing in Canada.

The family further claimed that Jashanveer neither maintained contact with Parminder nor took any steps to help him secure PR. Instead, when the issue was raised, she allegedly filed for divorce.

The dispute later reached a panchayat, where, according to the complainant, it was decided that Jashanveer’s father, Janrail Singh, would return ₹17 lakh to Parminder’s family. However, the amount was allegedly never repaid.

The SHO of the Sudhar police station said an FIR was registered under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “The matter is being examined on the basis of the complaint and supporting evidence,” he added.