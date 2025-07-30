Hawaii tsunami evacuation zone map: Honolulu, Hanalei (Kauai), and Oʻahu

A powerful 8.0-magnitude earthquake off Russia's eastern coast has caused tsunami alerts in the Pacific, particularly for Hawaii and Alaska.
A powerful 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Russia on Tuesday, prompting tsunami advisories across parts of the Pacific, including the United States and Japan.
In response, U.S. authorities have issued tsunami alerts for several regions, most notably Alaska and the entire state of Hawaii.
As of now, Hawaii is officially under a Tsunami Watch. While penning this article, from Princeville and Lihue to Kapolei, Honolulu, Kauai, O'ahu, Lahaina, Kihei, Hana, Waimea, Kailua-Kona, Hilo, and Ocean View, are all on alert, per CBS.