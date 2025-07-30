Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
Hawaii tsunami evacuation zone map: Honolulu, Hanalei (Kauai), and Oʻahu

Tuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 07:14 am IST

A powerful 8.0-magnitude earthquake off Russia's eastern coast has caused tsunami alerts in the Pacific, particularly for Hawaii and Alaska. 

A powerful 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Russia on Tuesday, prompting tsunami advisories across parts of the Pacific, including the United States and Japan.

(Representational image) An 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's eastern coast, triggering tsunami advisories for parts of the Pacific, including the U.S. and Japan.(Pexel)
In response, U.S. authorities have issued tsunami alerts for several regions, most notably Alaska and the entire state of Hawaii.

As of now, Hawaii is officially under a Tsunami Watch. While penning this article, from Princeville and Lihue to Kapolei, Honolulu, Kauai, O'ahu, Lahaina, Kihei, Hana, Waimea, Kailua-Kona, Hilo, and Ocean View, are all on alert, per CBS.

Hawaii is under a Tsunami Watch, with multiple regions on alert due to the quake's potential impact.(https://member.everbridge.net/)
ALSO READ| California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska under tsunami watch after Russia earthquake

The quake hit around 1:24 PM local time off Russia’s coast, and emergency agencies are closely monitoring its potential impact on areas across the Pacific basin.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
