California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska under tsunami watch after Russia earthquake

Several U.S. states, including California, Washington, Oregon, and Alaska, are under a tsunami watch after a magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued the alerts shortly after the quake. A tsunami warning was issued for parts of US.(UnSplash)

Tsunami Warning in Effect For:

Aleutian Islands: From Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles southwest of Nikolski) to Attu, Alaska, including the Pribilof Islands.

Tsunami Advisory in Effect For:

South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula: Pacific coasts from Chignik Bay to Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles northeast of Unalaska).

Aleutian Islands: From Unimak Pass (80 miles northeast of Unalaska) to Samalga Pass (30 miles southwest of Nikolski).

Also Read: Russia earthquake: Scary videos show buildings shaking as quake hits Kamchatka

Tsunami Watch in Effect For:

California: The coast from the California–Mexico border to the California–Oregon border, including San Francisco Bay.

Oregon: The coast from the Oregon–California border to the Oregon–Washington border, including the Columbia River estuary coast.

Washington: The outer coast from the Oregon–Washington border to Slip Point, including the Columbia River estuary coast and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast.

British Columbia: The north coast and Haida Gwaii, the central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, the outer west coast of Vancouver Island, and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast.

Southeast Alaska: The inner and outer coast from the British Columbia–Alaska border to Cape Fairweather (80 miles southeast of Yakutat).

South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula: Pacific coasts from Cape Fairweather to Chignik Bay.

Also Read: Hawaii under tsunami watch after Russia earthquake: First wave could hit by Tuesday evening

Estimated Start Times for Tsunami Activity:

Alaska:

Shemya: 4:40 p.m. AKDT

Kodiak: 8:20 p.m. AKDT

Seward, Sitka, Yakutat: around 8:45–8:55 p.m. AKDT

Homer, Craig: 9:40–9:55 p.m. AKDT

British Columbia:

Langara: 10:05 p.m. PDT

Tofino: 11:30 p.m. PDT

Washington:

La Push to Westport: 11:35–11:55 p.m. PDT

Inland areas (Port Angeles to Tacoma): 12:20 a.m.–2:00 a.m. PDT (July 30)

Oregon:

Coastal areas including Brookings and Newport: 11:40–11:55 p.m. PDT

California:

Northern coast (Fort Bragg, Crescent City): around 11:50–11:55 p.m. PDT

Central & Southern coast (San Francisco to San Diego): 12:15 a.m.–1:15 a.m. PDT (July 30)