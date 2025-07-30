California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska under tsunami watch after Russia earthquake
California, Washington, Oregon, and Alaska, are under a tsunami watch after a magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.
Several U.S. states, including California, Washington, Oregon, and Alaska, are under a tsunami watch after a magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued the alerts shortly after the quake.
Tsunami Warning in Effect For:
Aleutian Islands: From Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles southwest of Nikolski) to Attu, Alaska, including the Pribilof Islands.
Tsunami Advisory in Effect For:
South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula: Pacific coasts from Chignik Bay to Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles northeast of Unalaska).
Aleutian Islands: From Unimak Pass (80 miles northeast of Unalaska) to Samalga Pass (30 miles southwest of Nikolski).
Also Read: Russia earthquake: Scary videos show buildings shaking as quake hits Kamchatka
Tsunami Watch in Effect For:
California: The coast from the California–Mexico border to the California–Oregon border, including San Francisco Bay.
Oregon: The coast from the Oregon–California border to the Oregon–Washington border, including the Columbia River estuary coast.
Washington: The outer coast from the Oregon–Washington border to Slip Point, including the Columbia River estuary coast and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast.
British Columbia: The north coast and Haida Gwaii, the central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, the outer west coast of Vancouver Island, and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast.
Southeast Alaska: The inner and outer coast from the British Columbia–Alaska border to Cape Fairweather (80 miles southeast of Yakutat).
South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula: Pacific coasts from Cape Fairweather to Chignik Bay.
Also Read: Hawaii under tsunami watch after Russia earthquake: First wave could hit by Tuesday evening
Estimated Start Times for Tsunami Activity:
Alaska:
Shemya: 4:40 p.m. AKDT
Kodiak: 8:20 p.m. AKDT
Seward, Sitka, Yakutat: around 8:45–8:55 p.m. AKDT
Homer, Craig: 9:40–9:55 p.m. AKDT
British Columbia:
Langara: 10:05 p.m. PDT
Tofino: 11:30 p.m. PDT
Washington:
La Push to Westport: 11:35–11:55 p.m. PDT
Inland areas (Port Angeles to Tacoma): 12:20 a.m.–2:00 a.m. PDT (July 30)
Oregon:
Coastal areas including Brookings and Newport: 11:40–11:55 p.m. PDT
California:
Northern coast (Fort Bragg, Crescent City): around 11:50–11:55 p.m. PDT
Central & Southern coast (San Francisco to San Diego): 12:15 a.m.–1:15 a.m. PDT (July 30)