Wed, Jul 30, 2025
California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska under tsunami watch after Russia earthquake

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Jul 30, 2025 06:30 am IST

Several U.S. states, including California, Washington, Oregon, and Alaska, are under a tsunami watch after a magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued the alerts shortly after the quake.

A tsunami warning was issued for parts of US.(UnSplash)

Tsunami Warning in Effect For:

Aleutian Islands: From Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles southwest of Nikolski) to Attu, Alaska, including the Pribilof Islands.

Tsunami Advisory in Effect For:

South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula: Pacific coasts from Chignik Bay to Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles northeast of Unalaska).

Aleutian Islands: From Unimak Pass (80 miles northeast of Unalaska) to Samalga Pass (30 miles southwest of Nikolski).

Also Read: Russia earthquake: Scary videos show buildings shaking as quake hits Kamchatka

Tsunami Watch in Effect For:

California: The coast from the California–Mexico border to the California–Oregon border, including San Francisco Bay.

Oregon: The coast from the Oregon–California border to the Oregon–Washington border, including the Columbia River estuary coast.

Washington: The outer coast from the Oregon–Washington border to Slip Point, including the Columbia River estuary coast and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast.

British Columbia: The north coast and Haida Gwaii, the central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, the outer west coast of Vancouver Island, and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast.

Southeast Alaska: The inner and outer coast from the British Columbia–Alaska border to Cape Fairweather (80 miles southeast of Yakutat).

South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula: Pacific coasts from Cape Fairweather to Chignik Bay.

Also Read: Hawaii under tsunami watch after Russia earthquake: First wave could hit by Tuesday evening

Estimated Start Times for Tsunami Activity:

Alaska:

Shemya: 4:40 p.m. AKDT

Kodiak: 8:20 p.m. AKDT

Seward, Sitka, Yakutat: around 8:45–8:55 p.m. AKDT

Homer, Craig: 9:40–9:55 p.m. AKDT

British Columbia:

Langara: 10:05 p.m. PDT

Tofino: 11:30 p.m. PDT

Washington:

La Push to Westport: 11:35–11:55 p.m. PDT

Inland areas (Port Angeles to Tacoma): 12:20 a.m.–2:00 a.m. PDT (July 30)

Oregon:

Coastal areas including Brookings and Newport: 11:40–11:55 p.m. PDT

California:

Northern coast (Fort Bragg, Crescent City): around 11:50–11:55 p.m. PDT

Central & Southern coast (San Francisco to San Diego): 12:15 a.m.–1:15 a.m. PDT (July 30)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
