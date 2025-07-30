Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
Russia earthquake: Scary videos show buildings shaking as quake hits Kamchatka

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 30, 2025 06:33 am IST

A magnitude 8.7 quake hit Russia’s Kamchatka on July 29; buildings shook, damage reported. Epicenter was 133 km SE of Petropavlovsk. Injuries unknown.

After an 8.7 magnitude earthquake hit Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday, July 29, videos emerged from the region showing scary scenes. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that the epicenter of the earthquake was located 133 km southeast of Petropavlovsk‑Kamchatsky in Russia, at a depth of 74 km.

Videos showed buildings shaking, with reports of damages in multiple places. As of now, it is unclear if there have been any injuries.

Here's a video shared on social media taken from inside a home in Kamchatka, which shows furniture shaking as the building trembles.

Here's another video that shows the moment the quake was detected by the seismic center in Russia, sparking an alarm.

First Tsunami Waves Hit Russia

Photos and videos surfaced showing the first waves hitting the Pacific coast of Russia in the Kamchatka region. The sea level rose significantly, with buildings in coastal towns seeing a rise in water levels.

Here's a video:

This story is being updated.

