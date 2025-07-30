Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
Japan issues tsunami advisory after magnitude 8 earthquake strikes Russia’s Kamchatka

AP |
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 05:49 am IST

An earthquake 250 km off Hokkaido was felt mildly; Japan issued a tsunami advisory warning of waves up to 1 meter along the Pacific coast.

Japan’s meteorological agency said on Tuesday that a powerful earthquake hit near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula and issued a tsunami advisory for Japan.

Japan’s meteorological agency the quake registered a preliminary magnitude of 8.0. It issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to 1 meter (yard) along the Pacific coast of Japan.(Reuters file)

The agency said the quake registered a preliminary magnitude of 8.0. It issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to 1 meter (yard) along the Pacific coast of Japan.

The quake was about 250 kilometers (160 miles) away from Hokkaido and was felt only slightly, according to Japan’s NHK television.

