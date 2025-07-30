Japan issues tsunami advisory after magnitude 8 earthquake strikes Russia’s Kamchatka
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 05:49 am IST
An earthquake 250 km off Hokkaido was felt mildly; Japan issued a tsunami advisory warning of waves up to 1 meter along the Pacific coast.
Japan’s meteorological agency said on Tuesday that a powerful earthquake hit near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula and issued a tsunami advisory for Japan.
The agency said the quake registered a preliminary magnitude of 8.0. It issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to 1 meter (yard) along the Pacific coast of Japan.
The quake was about 250 kilometers (160 miles) away from Hokkaido and was felt only slightly, according to Japan’s NHK television.
Get the latest headlines from US news
and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fire
on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news
and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fire
on Hindustan Times.
News / World News /
Japan issues tsunami advisory after magnitude 8 earthquake strikes Russia’s Kamchatka