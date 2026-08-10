Is Dalton Ain't Worried's mother okay? All we know after health scare revelation, ‘Life can hurt man’

Dalton Ain't Worried's alleged arrest records have circulated online following rumors regarding his separation from his wife, Sako, which gained significant attention. For those unfamiliar, the well-known influencer shared a life update video on August 9, revealing that his mother has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Recent rumors about Dalton Ain't Worried's marriage and personal struggles have drawn significant online attention.

“My mother has terminal cancer, and she don’t have very long to live. And just saying that is like the saddest part about that is that ain’t even the saddest thing that’s going on in my life. Life is a bi**h dude. It hurts. Life can hurt man. I always try to be positive though because I made it through some sh*t and everybody have a great day," Dalton said.

Dalton Ain't Worried's supporters express concerns He appeared to exhibit emotional signs, and fans noted Sako's absence from his latest videos. Speculation about their divorce became widespread, coinciding with the online distribution of an arrest record.

“theres no words I can say to balance the emotions you feel. ive been at rock bottom and the ONLY thing that dragged me up after years was jesus. was faith. sounds corny i know but please open up a little and try,” one fan wrote.

“What's sadder than your mom dying of terminal cancer? I hope you're kid is ok,” another said.

“Stay strong Dalton. I’ll keep you in my thoughts and prayers ♥️ There’s so many men that look up to you brother. I definitely enjoy all your videos,” a third user commented.

However, no further update was provided by the influencer on his mother's health status.

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