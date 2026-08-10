Who is Joe Chuck? Dalton Ain't Worried and Sako's son in focus amid divorce and death rumors

Dalton and Sako recently has gained attention for various reasons, including viral rumors suggesting that they have separated. This speculation seems to have originated from a video that Dalton posted on his social media accounts on August 8, 2026.

In several video, the couple shared their pregnancy journey with their fans, revealing the gender of their child.

Sako produces lifestyle and comedy videos on platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Their content primarily revolves around themes of marriage, pranks, parenting their son Joe Chuck, and the nuances of everyday rural life from the viewpoint of an interracial couple.

Dalton and Sako are a married couple who operate the brand "We Ain't Worried." Dalton hails from Johannesburg and currently resides in West Virginia.

Also Read: Did Dalton Ain't Worried and Sako separate? What we know as West Viriginia arrest reports go viral

In the video, Dalton discussed his mother's health challenges and mentioned that an unidentified individual in his personal life was causing him significant distress. He mentioned that he has struggled with feelings of sadness previously, noting that this was one of the factors that made him ready to confront a similar situation once more. He went on to say: “My mother has terminal cancer, and she don’t have very long to live. And just saying that is like the saddest part about that is that ain’t even the saddest thing that’s going on in my life. Life is a bitch dude. It hurts. Life can hurt man. I always try to be positive though because I made it through some shit and everybody have a great day.”

Dalton's assertions in the video raised concerns among viewers, leading them to believe that there may be issues between him and Sako.

Is Dalton facing domestic dispute charges? Supporters Dalton and Sako have expressed their concerns following the emergence of another unverified rumor about them circulating online. Arrest records from Dalton's Wood County, West Virginia, dating back to February 2026, have unexpectedly begun to circulate. These documents reportedly detail two charges related to domestic disputes against Dalton, accompanied by a USD 2,000 bond and subsequent release.

The documents did not specify who lodged the complaint; however, unverified social media posts have implied that the incident involved Sako. This speculation has intensified discussions regarding a potential breakup between the South African-American creator and Dalton. The rumors have escalated to a shocking allegation that Dalton allegedly killed Sako during a confrontation.

Where is Sako? Sako's lack of presence in Dalton's recent videos has led to the spread of false rumors regarding her death, causing many fans to seek information about her status. There is no evidence to substantiate these claims. No verified reports indicate that the influencer has died.

Dalton and Sako's friend speaks out In fact, J.D. Belcher, a West Virginia creator and friend of Dalton, who runs the YouTube channel and podcast Creepalachia, shared on Facebook on Sunday that both Dalton and Sako are perfectly fine.

He acknowledged that they are experiencing a challenging time, yet he provided no indication that anything catastrophic had taken place. He further stated: “While I do believe there are things that happen that are nobody’s business, I also believe when a concerning public video drops, like the one that was posted last night, it calls for heavy concern amongst his fans and also friends and family. I will say that I have not spoken with Dalton since the video released, but I have spoken with close connections in the area that would know, and as of late last night, according to a close family member, Dalton was ok.”

Belcher mentioned that he was initially hesitant to share the Facebook post, but he felt it necessary to do so due to the video's viral nature. He asked everyone to avoid speculation and to send their positive vibes and prayers.