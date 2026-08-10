Usher dismisses ‘clone’ rumours after viral concert footage sparks fan backlash

Usher is silencing rumours that he hired a lookalike or body double to perform during his current Raymond & Brown tour with Chris Brown. The speculation began after footage of his August 7 performance at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium went viral, with skeptical fans arguing that the singer looked "uncanny" while his face was partially obscured by a hat and sunglasses. Usher dismisses ‘clone’ rumours

The viral claims sparked significant backlash from concertgoers. "Usher you can’t fool New York that’s not you bro i want my money back," read one X post that has garnered over 4 million views. Other fans echoed the sentiment on TikTok, with one user adding, "Usher really sent out his doppelganger."

Usher addressed the conspiracy theories on Instagram on August 9, laughing off the accusations in a video posted to the tour's official account. "Ya’ll are funny…clone? They can’t clone this??” he commented. He followed up with, “How ya’ll come up with this?” and joked, “AI ain’t that advanced.”