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    Usher dismisses ‘clone’ rumours after viral concert footage sparks fan backlash

    Amid widespread speculation that he tried to dupe concertgoers with a lookalike performer, Usher took to social media to address the claims

    Updated on: Aug 10, 2026, 15:53:05 IST
    By S Farah Rizvi
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    Usher is silencing rumours that he hired a lookalike or body double to perform during his current Raymond & Brown tour with Chris Brown. The speculation began after footage of his August 7 performance at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium went viral, with skeptical fans arguing that the singer looked "uncanny" while his face was partially obscured by a hat and sunglasses.

    Usher dismisses ‘clone’ rumours
    Usher dismisses ‘clone’ rumours

    The viral claims sparked significant backlash from concertgoers. "Usher you can’t fool New York that’s not you bro i want my money back," read one X post that has garnered over 4 million views. Other fans echoed the sentiment on TikTok, with one user adding, "Usher really sent out his doppelganger."

    Usher addressed the conspiracy theories on Instagram on August 9, laughing off the accusations in a video posted to the tour's official account. "Ya’ll are funny…clone? They can’t clone this??” he commented. He followed up with, “How ya’ll come up with this?” and joked, “AI ain’t that advanced.”

    • S Farah Rizvi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      S Farah Rizvi

      S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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