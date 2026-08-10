Where is Sako now? Couple's friend debunks death claim as Dalton's video sparks concern; ‘are they OK?’

Fans of social media influencer couple Dalton Ain't Worried and Sako are worried after a series of unverified claims about the duo started going viral this weekend. Dalton Ain't Worried and Sako in their 2023 Christmas photo. (Dalton Ain't Worried/ Facebook)

It seemed to have started with a video that Dalton Joseph Mermel posted across his social media channels talking about the impact of his recent relationship struggles with Sako. Alongside the video, Dalton's alleged arrest records in Wood County, West Virginia, from February this year have gone viral. The records purportedly show that Dalton Mermel was arrested on two counts of domestic dispute charges, before being released later on a $2000 bond.

Though the arrest record did not state the name of the complainant, unverified reports claimed that the said dispute was with Sako. It also sparked talks of the South African American content creator's potential separation from Dalton.

However, the most bizarre of those claims were “Dalton Ain't Worried” allegedly killed Sako amid a dispute between them. Given Sako has been absent from Dalton's videos lately, the bizarre hoax about her death gained ground. Many wondered if the couple, especially Sako, is okay.

However, Ht.com can confirm that the claims that Sako has died are a hoax. There is no confirmed report suggesting that the influencer, real name Ntsako, has passed away. In fact, a fellow content creator and a friend of Dalton has confirmed that Dalton and Sako are both okay.

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Friend Confirms That Influencer Couple Are Okay Fellow West Virginian content creator, J.D. Belcher, who runs the YouTube channel and podcast series Creepalachia, confirmed in a Facebook post on Sunday that Dalton Mermel and Sako are okay. He. however, acknowledged that the couple is going through a tough time and hoped for the best for the duo and their "wonderful child." There is no indication in the post that something fatal might have happened to Sako.

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"I will say that I have not spoken with Dalton since the video released, but I have spoken with close connections in the area that would know, and as of late last night, according to a close family member, Dalton was ok," Belcher wrote. "That’s all I know right now. I will continue reaching out to my friend, and I hope the best for him, Sako, and their wonderful child."

“This life is a blessed one. But it is also isolating. To put in perspective what Dalton and Sako go through, everywhere they go, they probably take a dozen photos with folks. Now listen, we asked for this.

"Their level of popularity is one that I wouldn’t be able to understand as well, but they are so appreciative of everyone when we’ve spoken about it.”