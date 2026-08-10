Panchang Today, August 10, 2026: Krishna Dwadashi under Ardra Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for August 10, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For August 10, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours thoughtful planning, careful communication and steady progress. With Somvar, Krishna Dwadashi and Ardra Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from patient decision-making, practical review and measured action rather than haste or impulsive conclusions.
|Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:47 am
|Sunset
|7:05 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|7:27 am to 9:06 am
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:21 am to 5:04 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Soma Pradosh Vrat
Basis: Shravana Krishna Trayodashi
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar (Monday) is associated with emotional balance, reflection and thoughtful action. Combined with Krishna Dwadashi, the day encourages reviewing recent progress, completing pending matters and preparing carefully for the next step rather than rushing ahead.
Ardra Nakshatra brings a questioning, analytical quality that supports research, problem-solving and honest assessment. As the Moon moves from Gemini to Cancer, the day's energy gradually shifts from information, communication and mental activity towards emotional clarity, home matters and stronger personal connections.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day supports reviewing plans, checking details and strengthening existing work before moving ahead. Krishna Dwadashi encourages completion, refinement and practical course correction instead of ambitious new beginnings.
Ardra Nakshatra favours research, analysis, writing and identifying areas that need improvement. If your work involves planning, documentation, budgets or problem-solving, use the day to refine your approach and verify important details. As the Moon moves towards Cancer, communication becomes more important, so present ideas calmly, document follow-up clearly and avoid creating unnecessary urgency. A careful, organised approach is likely to produce the best results.
Relationships and communication
Today's energy supports honest conversations handled with patience and understanding. Ardra encourages speaking openly, but it is important to choose your words carefully, especially with family, partners and colleagues.
As the Moon shifts from Gemini to Cancer, emotional sensitivity increases. This makes it a good day to clear misunderstandings, check in with loved ones or revisit unfinished conversations without becoming defensive. Listening with patience, acknowledging another person's perspective and following through on practical commitments are likely to strengthen relationships more than emotional reactions.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well suited for quiet reflection and simplifying your priorities. Krishna Dwadashi encourages reviewing what has been completed, what can be released and what deserves renewed attention, while Ardra Nakshatra supports honest self-assessment without becoming overly critical.
Journalling, reading, prayer or a few moments of silence can help bring greater clarity. As the Moon moves into Cancer, allow reflection to shift from constant analysis towards emotional understanding and inner balance. A simple routine focused on one clear intention, one meaningful conversation and one completed responsibility is likely to bring the greatest sense of progress.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|August 10, 2026, Monday (Somvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Dwadashi until 8:01 am; then Krishna Trayodashi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Ardra until 12:26 pm; then Punarvasu
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Vajra until 10:25 pm; then Siddhi
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Taitila until 8:01 am; then Gara until 6:27 pm; then Vanija until 4:54 am, Tuesday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Gemini until 4:43 am, Tuesday; then Cancer
|Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:21 am
|5:04 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:43 am
|5:47 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|12:00 pm
|12:53 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:39 pm
|3:32 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:05 pm
|7:26 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:05 pm
|8:09 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:05 am, Tuesday
|12:48 am, Tuesday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:21 am to 5:04 am
An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear priorities before the day begins.
Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:53 pm
A favourable time for important decisions, sending key communications, beginning focused work or handling tasks that require calm judgment and concentration.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|7:27 am
|9:06 am
|Gulika Kaal
|2:06 pm
|3:45 pm
|Yamaganda
|10:46 am
|12:26 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:53 pm
|1:46 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|3:32 pm
|4:25 pm
|Varjyam
|11:18 pm
|12:44 am, Tuesday
|Vidaal Yog
|12:27 pm
|5:48 am, Tuesday
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: Until 9:06 am
If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or initiating important discussions during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, preparing for meetings, responding to messages or completing routine work already in progress.
Other caution periods
Yamaganda, Gulika Kaal, Dur Muhurtam, Varjyam and Vidaal Yog are also traditionally considered better suited for planning, review, travel preparation and routine responsibilities than for major new beginnings or high-stakes decisions.
|Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:47 am
|Sunset
|7:05 pm
|Moonrise
|3:52 am, Tuesday
|Moonset
|5:23 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|7:54 am to 9:31 am
|Delhi (NCR)
|7:27 am to 9:06 am
|Bengaluru
|7:41 am to 9:15 am
|Hyderabad
|7:33 am to 9:09 am
|Chennai
|7:30 am to 9:05 am
|Ahmedabad
|7:51 am to 9:29 am
|Pune
|7:51 am to 9:27 am
|Kolkata
|6:49 am to 8:26 am
|Jaipur
|7:34 am to 9:13 am
|Kochi
|7:49 am to 9:23 am
|Lucknow
|7:14 am to 8:53 am
|Indore
|7:39 am to 9:16 am
|Guwahati
|6:32 am to 8:11 am
|Chandigarh
|7:26 am to 9:06 am
|Surat
|7:52 am to 9:29 am
|Visakhapatnam
|7:14 am to 8:50 am
|Nagpur
|7:27 am to 9:04 am
|Coimbatore
|7:45 am to 9:19 am
|Varanasi
|7:08 am to 8:46 am
|Bhubaneswar
|7:01 am to 8:38 am
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours thoughtful planning, careful communication and steady progress. Focus on reviewing priorities, making well-considered decisions and using favourable timings for important tasks while allowing patience to guide both work and personal interactions. A calm, measured approach is likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More