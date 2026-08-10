Lindsay Czarniak salary: How much could Craig Melvin's wife earn in her new job as CBS Sports HQ host?
Veteran sportscaster Lindsay Czarniak joins CBS Sports, hosting CBS Sports HQ. The move marks her return to a major network after ESPN and FOX stints.
NBC's TODAY show host Craig Melvin's wife, veteran sportscaster Lindsay Czarniak has joined CBS Sports. Melvin, 47, announced Czarniak's move to CBS on social media Sunday. Czarniak will host the network's flagship show, CBS Sports HQ alongside the already existing panel of rotating co-hosts.
Describing it as "breaking family news," Graig Melvin revealed that Czarniak, 48, will be making her debut on CBS Sports on Sunday at 7:30pm EDT. "Stoked. Happy. Proud," the TODAY show host added.
Lindsay Czarniak's new destination is of much of interest to fans of TODAY show, which Craig Melvin co-hosts. But it is of even more interest to fans of SportsCenter, which Lindsay Czarniak hosted as the studio anchor for ESPN for six years.
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She is a popular figure in the sports broadcasting scene, with SportsCenter often taking the lead on major NFL, NBA, MLB, and even college sports stories at 6 pm ET. After leaving ESPN in 2017, she worked freelance with NASCAR and FOX Sports for several years before joining another network full-time.
As a result, Lindsay Czarniak's big career move is increasingly being scrutinized. It goes without saying that the star anchor will change networks for a premium. In this article, we will take a look at how much she made at ESPN and Fox, and how much she could be making at CBS, given that the exact figures are never disclosed.
Lindsay Czarniak: How Much Will Former SportsCenter Host Make At CBS?
Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak are widely considered one of the US television's power couples. While Melvin is a staple for millions of Americans every morning, Lindsay Czarniak's SportsCenter is also widely watched.
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At ESPN, she was one of the network's high-profile studio hosts. In parallel with ESPN, she worked as the ABC Indy 500 host. When she joined FOX, she often appeared as a sideline reporter for NFL games. Czarniak's exact salary was never disclosed, but there have been several estimates which places her annual earnings from networks between $700,000 and $1 million at ESPN.
At CBS, she joined as the co-host of CBS Sports HQ. Despite there being no confirmation about her new contract with CBS, it is widely estimated that the veteran sportscaster could be making around $1.5 million in network salary. Multiple profiles online estimate her net worth at around $9 million.
At CBS Sports HQ, her panel of co-hosts will include Tommy Tran, Chris Hassel, Amanda Guerra, Jaclyn DeAugustino, Joe Musso, Zach Aldridge, Hakem Dermish and Katie Mox.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More