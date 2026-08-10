Social Security payment Aug 12: Who gets a check this week and when others will be paid
Social Security payments arrive Aug. 12 for some beneficiaries. Check who gets paid this week and when other Social Security checks are due.
Millions of Americans receiving Social Security benefits are set to get their next payment this week. The first round of August Social Security payments is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), people whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of any month are expected to get their payment on Aug. 12.
The payment date is part of the SSA’s regular monthly schedule. The agency sends Social Security payments on different Wednesdays each month, mainly based on a person’s birthday. Millions of Americans receive Social Security payments every month. The benefits help retired people, disabled workers and other eligible Americans.
If your birthday is between the 1st and 10th, Aug. 12 is the key payment date to watch this month, according to the SSA's 2026 payment calendar. People born between the 11th and 20th of the month generally receive their Social Security payment on the third Wednesday of the month.
People whose birthdays fall after the 20th generally receive their payment on the fourth Wednesday of the month, the SSA's payment calendar shows. This means not every Social Security recipient will receive their August check on Aug. 12. The payment date depends on which birth-date group a beneficiary belongs to.
Other Social Security payment dates
There is a different payment rule for some people who started receiving Social Security before May 1997. Those beneficiaries generally receive their Social Security payment on the third day of the month, unless that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday.
People who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) also follow a different schedule. Under that schedule, their Social Security payment is generally sent on the third day of the month, while their SSI payment is generally sent on the first day of the month.
Also read: Trump wants to end clock changes, but senate may miss Nov. 1 deadline
Social Security faces a long-term money problem
The August payments are still expected to follow the normal schedule even though Social Security faces serious financial challenges in the longer term. USA Today reports that the retirement trust fund could face a shortfall as soon as 2032, based on current projections.
That long-term funding problem does not mean August beneficiaries should expect their regular payments to suddenly stop. The SSA's current payment calendar continues to show payments being made according to the normal schedule. For beneficiaries, the immediate question is therefore mainly when their payment is scheduled, rather than whether the August payment will arrive.
What about SSI payments?
SSI follows a separate payment schedule from regular Social Security benefits. SSI payments are normally sent on the first business day of each month.
August was different because Aug. 1, 2026, fell on a Saturday. Because of that weekend date, the August SSI payment was sent earlier, on Friday, July 31, according to the SSA schedule.
Remaining SSI dates for 2026
After the August payment, the next SSI payment is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. The October SSI payment is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026.
The November SSI payment will arrive early, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, because Nov. 1 falls on a Sunday. The December SSI payment is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026. The January 2027 SSI payment will also arrive early. It is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 31, 2026, according to the SSA calendar.
Who gets paid Aug. 12?
If your birthday is between the 1st and 10th, your August Social Security payment is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12.
If your birthday is between the 11th and 20th, your payment is usually sent on the third Wednesday of the month.
If your birthday is after the 20th, your payment is usually sent on the fourth Wednesday.
People who started getting Social Security before May 1997, or those who receive both Social Security and SSI, may have different payment dates. So, if you are waiting for your Social Security payment this week, Aug. 12 is the date to watch if your birthday is between the 1st and 10th.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More