Social Security payment Aug 12: Who gets a check this week and when others will be paid

Millions of Americans receiving Social Security benefits are set to get their next payment this week. The first round of August Social Security payments is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), people whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of any month are expected to get their payment on Aug. 12. Social Security payments arrive Aug. 12 for some beneficiaries. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (AFP)

The payment date is part of the SSA’s regular monthly schedule. The agency sends Social Security payments on different Wednesdays each month, mainly based on a person’s birthday. Millions of Americans receive Social Security payments every month. The benefits help retired people, disabled workers and other eligible Americans.

If your birthday is between the 1st and 10th, Aug. 12 is the key payment date to watch this month, according to the SSA's 2026 payment calendar. People born between the 11th and 20th of the month generally receive their Social Security payment on the third Wednesday of the month.

People whose birthdays fall after the 20th generally receive their payment on the fourth Wednesday of the month, the SSA's payment calendar shows. This means not every Social Security recipient will receive their August check on Aug. 12. The payment date depends on which birth-date group a beneficiary belongs to.

Other Social Security payment dates There is a different payment rule for some people who started receiving Social Security before May 1997. Those beneficiaries generally receive their Social Security payment on the third day of the month, unless that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday.

People who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) also follow a different schedule. Under that schedule, their Social Security payment is generally sent on the third day of the month, while their SSI payment is generally sent on the first day of the month.

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Social Security faces a long-term money problem The August payments are still expected to follow the normal schedule even though Social Security faces serious financial challenges in the longer term. USA Today reports that the retirement trust fund could face a shortfall as soon as 2032, based on current projections.

That long-term funding problem does not mean August beneficiaries should expect their regular payments to suddenly stop. The SSA's current payment calendar continues to show payments being made according to the normal schedule. For beneficiaries, the immediate question is therefore mainly when their payment is scheduled, rather than whether the August payment will arrive.

What about SSI payments? SSI follows a separate payment schedule from regular Social Security benefits. SSI payments are normally sent on the first business day of each month.

August was different because Aug. 1, 2026, fell on a Saturday. Because of that weekend date, the August SSI payment was sent earlier, on Friday, July 31, according to the SSA schedule.

Remaining SSI dates for 2026 After the August payment, the next SSI payment is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. The October SSI payment is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026.

The November SSI payment will arrive early, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, because Nov. 1 falls on a Sunday. The December SSI payment is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026. The January 2027 SSI payment will also arrive early. It is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 31, 2026, according to the SSA calendar.

Who gets paid Aug. 12? If your birthday is between the 1st and 10th, your August Social Security payment is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12.

If your birthday is between the 11th and 20th, your payment is usually sent on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday is after the 20th, your payment is usually sent on the fourth Wednesday.

People who started getting Social Security before May 1997, or those who receive both Social Security and SSI, may have different payment dates. So, if you are waiting for your Social Security payment this week, Aug. 12 is the date to watch if your birthday is between the 1st and 10th.