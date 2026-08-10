Indian student sent girlfriend's mother series of texts after murder, was in US on F-1 visa: What we know so far

Indian national Varun Batchigari, 20, accused of murdering his 19-year-old girlfriend in Tucson, Arizona, allegedly used her phone to send a series of messages to her mother after the killing, before fleeing the United States and being arrested in Germany, according to police. Varun Batchigari was a student in Arizona state, US, and had a history of violent behaviour. (Video grab: YT/@VarunBatchigari)

Batchigari, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Julissa Rubi Salazar, a US national who was found dead at her apartment near the University of Arizona on August 6.

According to the Tucson Police Department, firefighters responding to a welfare check requested by Salazar's family after they grew suspicious .

The felony warrant said she had strangulation marks and scratches on her neck, “obvious signs of trauma”, as per local broadcaster 13 News.

What happened after the killing Investigators allege Batchigari took Salazar's cellphone and bank cards after killing her. He then allegedly used her phone to send messages to her mother,.

Salazar's mother, who lives elsewhere, told investigators that the messages were “not consistent with the way her daughter usually communicated”, according to 13 News. These messages raised concerns among the family, prompting the welfare check that led to the discovery of Salazar's body at her Tucson flat.

Police later found that Batchigari had travelled to the Tucson International Airport and used Salazar's bank card to book the taxi to it.

Headed to India, caught in Germany He flew from Tucson to Houston and then boarded a flight to Germany. He intended to continue to India but was arrested after arriving in Germany, police said

The arrest was made with assistance from the FBI's Tucson office and its legal attaché office in Berlin, police said. Batchigari is currently in German custody and is awaiting extradition to Arizona.

Entered US on student visa Batchigari had entered the United States through Los Angeles International Airport on January 8, 2024, on an F-1 student visa, Fox News reported citing unnamed federal law enforcement sources.

Batchigari had been studying business analytics at the University of Arizona, according to a video posted by him on his YouTube channel, as per local broadcaster KOLD. It further reported that he was expelled from the university following a fight.

Reports also said Batchigari had recently lost his job, creating difficulties in paying rent and potentially affecting his immigration status.

Authorities are now working to extradite him to Arizona to face the first-degree murder charge.

What's known about the relationship According to the felony warrant, one of Salazar's roommates told investigators that Salazar had planned to break up with Batchigari.

The roommate also alleged that Salazar had previously been assaulted by Batchigari and was afraid of him because of his alleged history of violent behaviour.

Another roommate told investigators that loud screaming and yelling came from Salazar's room on August 5, the day before she was found dead. The roommate said the disturbance lasted several minutes, followed by a period of silence and another brief outburst.

The roommate later texted Salazar asking if she was okay.

According to the warrant, Salazar replied that she was fine and that she and Batchigari had only been arguing — a message that may have been sent by the killer from her phone.

The warrant also records an allegation from another person who told investigators that Batchigari sexually assaulted her at a Halloween party. She did not report the alleged incident to police at the time.

Batchigari had also previously been involved in an assault case handled by the University of Arizona Police Department, as per a report in The New York Post. That case was filed in Pima County Court on May 26.