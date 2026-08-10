Navi Mumbai airport name, drought and more: Supriya Sule shares details of meeting with PM Modi

MPs from the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharad Pawar camp met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss issues such as the FCRA bill and more. Sule added that the meeting with PM Modi went on for 15 minutes, during which MPs raised the issues in their respective constituencies, such as drought, price of onions, pollution in the Chandra Bhaga river and more. (ANI)

However, speaking to HT, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule said that no political discussion was held with the PM.

Sule added that the meeting with PM Modi lasted 15 minutes, during which MPs raised issues in their respective constituencies, such as drought, onion prices, pollution in the Chandra Bhaga river, and more.

“We had to take these matters as the House is not running,” Sule added further.