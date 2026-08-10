Rain expected in Delhi after brief monsoon break, city to cross normal rainfall level for August

Multiple spells of very light to moderate rain were expected in Delhi on Monday after a short monsoon break following five consecutive days of heavy showers, even as the mercury is expected to rise to between 34°C and 36°C before dipping from Tuesday, reaching 32°C to 34°C by Friday. The shift of the monsoon trough away from Delhi led to the break in rain. (HT Photo)

The city received daily showers from August 4 to August 8 and recorded 229.5mm, or over 98% of the normal rainfall, for the month (233.1mm). With light to moderate rain expected, the city could cross the monthly mark on Tuesday.

A spell of very light to light rain is expected during the forenoon. Another spell of the same is likely during the afternoon to evening, along with moderate rain at isolated places.

Also read: Heavy rain alert across India as incessant downpour hits Delhi, Kerala, other states; Check IMD forecast