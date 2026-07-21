Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain likely in national capital? Check IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted a generally cloudy sky with intermittent very light to light rain at many places, with moderate rain at a few places. This comes after the national capital witnessed showers in the morning. The overnight showers also helped improve Delhi's air quality. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Furthermore, the weather agency also predicted occasional strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph during noon to evening and "one or two spells of very light to light rain towards night."

According to the latest forecast from the weather agency, Delhi is expected to have a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" on Wednesday.

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For Thursday, the weather agency has predicted moderate rain, while light rain or drizzle with a generally cloudy sky is expected on Friday.

Meanwhile, the IMD has not issued any warnings for Saturday or Sunday, and it currently predicts a generally cloudy sky for both days for now.

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Overnight rain impacts AQI Till 8:30 am, Safdarjung recorded 10.6 mm of cumulative rainfall, Ridge 18.6 mm, Ayanagar 17.4 mm, Palam 15 mm and Lodhi Road 12.2 mm, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the overnight showers also helped improve Delhi's air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 88 at 9 am, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category.

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Jammu weather update Heavy rains battered large parts of the Jammu region on Tuesday, prompting authorities to maintain a high alert, PTI reported, citing officials.

At least 23 people have died while seven others are missing in rain-related incidents in Poonch, Rajouri and Doda districts since Sunday, it further added.

Meanwhile, all major pilgrimages, including Amarnath yatra, Vaishno Devi yatra, Shiv Khori yatra and Machail Mata yatra, remained suspended for the third consecutive day due to persistent rain, landslides, and the risk of flash floods. Pilgrims have been advised to stay at designated shelters until weather conditions improve and the routes are declared safe.

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Moreover, as moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to continue until July 23, the authorities have urged people to exercise extreme caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay away from water bodies and landslide-prone areas.