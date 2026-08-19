India imposes phased ban on import of 405 defence items to boost domestic production

India on Tuesday imposed a phased ban on the import of 405 defence items, including critical components and spares, for fighter jets, helicopters, warships, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and missile systems, in a fresh push to boost domestic production and cut reliance on foreign suppliers. India has pursued a two-pronged approach to indigenisation through import bans. The first targets complete platforms—such as fighter jets, warships, helicopters and artillery guns (File photo/AFP)

These items are part of the government’s sixth positive indigenisation list, which the defence ministry said is expected to create a domestic business opportunity worth ₹3,070 crore.

“The items cover a broad range of defence platforms and systems, including air platforms such as Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Su-30MKI, Light Combat Aircraft and AL-31FP Engine; armoured platforms including T-72, T-90 and BMP-II; warships; and missile systems such as Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM (medium-range surface-to-air missiles),” it said.

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Some items on the list are used in defence electronics including radars, sonars, fire control systems, satellite communication systems, high explosive anti-tank ammunition, and other critical defence equipment. The Department of Defence Production notified the list.

India has pursued a two-pronged approach to indigenisation through import bans. The first targets complete platforms—such as fighter jets, warships, helicopters and artillery guns—covered under five separate positive indigenisation lists.

The second focuses on smaller items, including line-replaceable units, sub-systems, spares, components and raw materials—the list issued on Tuesday is part of this approach.

“Each item has an indicative timeline (December 2026 to December 2029) for indigenisation. Upon successful indigenous development, these items will be procured from the Indian industry,” the defence ministry said. “This sixth list marks another step in the government’s efforts to promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It is expected to further expand opportunities for the Indian industry, strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem, promote investment and innovation, and contribute to reducing dependence on imports,” it added.

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The list includes 389 items imported by defence public sector undertakings and 16 by the Indian Coast Guard. The previous five lists in this category covered 5,012 items, many of which have since been indigenised.

The complete weapons and platforms placed under an import ban through a set of five separate lists, include futuristic infantry combat vehicles, shipborne unmanned aerial systems, medium-range precision kill systems, maritime surveillance planes, light weight tanks, naval utility helicopters, artillery guns, missiles, destroyers, ship-borne cruise missiles, light combat aircraft, light transport aircraft, long-range land-attack cruise missiles, basic trainer aircraft, airborne early warning and control systems, and multi-barrel rocket launchers. The number of major defence items placed under an import ban since 2020 adds up to 509.

India has taken several measures to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector in recent years. These measures include imposing phased import bans on different types of weapons, systems, ammunition, and critical sub-systems and components, creating a separate budget for buying locally made military hardware, increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) from 49% to 74%, and improving ease of doing business.

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India’s arms imports fell 4% between 2016-20 and 2021-25, but the country remains the world’s second largest importer of military hardware, accounting for 8.2% of global weapon imports, according to a Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report published in March. The government aims to achieve defence manufacturing worth ₹3 lakh crore by 2029-30. It has also set a target of achieving ₹50,000 crore in defence exports during the same period.