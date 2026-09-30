Greater Noida bus gang-rape: Charge sheet cites DNA proof, 50 witness statements

Forensic evidence, including biological samples, and statements from 50 witnesses form a key part of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police against two accused in the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl inside a bus on August 4, officers aware of the developments said on Tuesday. Police said the girl was allegedly raped by the driver and conductor after the bus moved. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

A senior officer aware of the investigation said the charge sheet was filed on September 18 and the court took cognisance on September 24. The bus driver and conductor, have been charged under sections 70 (gang rape) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of BNS, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.

“The charge sheet is around 400 pages and includes statements of 50 witnesses. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has also been attached, along with the other evidence collected during the investigation,” the officer said.

On August 4, the victim, a Class 11 student from Mainpuri, reportedly boarded the bus at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, after the conductor told her that it was headed towards Noida Sector 63. Police said the girl was allegedly raped by the driver and conductor after the bus moved.

The officer said the charge sheet also details other exhibits collected from the bus, including a piece of cloth and fingerprints.

Among the statements collected were those of public witnesses, including a security guard and owners of two bus repair shops in Surajpur and Malakpur in Uttar Pradesh, along with the girl’s cousin, police said. Two CCTV recordings were also documented.