Held captive in hotel room, videos made of assault: Bihar cops arrest 2 for rape in Begusarai

Police in Begusarai district in Bihar have arrested two men for rape and assault of a 22-year-old woman while keeping her captive inside a hotel room, police said on Tuesday, adding that the accused had made videos of the incident and circulated on the internet. Cops revealed that the accused had made videos of the incident and circulated on the internet. (PTI/ Representational)

The Begusarai incident is the latest in a series of recent incidents related to crime against women being reported from the state, including the Jamui molestation case that sparked widespread outrage.

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On pretext of taking loan According to police, the incident happened on September 27 when 24-year-old Vikas Sahni, one of the accused, took the victim to the hotel near National Highway-31 in the Town police station area, where another accused 25-year-old Rohit Kumar was also present.

Police said the victim is a member of a self-help group and provides loans to those in need. According to the first information report (FIR), the accused took the victim to the hotel on the pretext of a conversation for a loan. Upon reaching the hotel room, Rohit locked the door and raped her at a knifepoint, according to the FIR.