Irregularities in land conversion, encroachment in Odisha tehsils: CAG report
The report said nearly 504 acres of agricultural land in 24 tehsils were converted for non-agricultural use without complying with the procedures laid down in the Orissa Land Reforms Act
Hundreds of acres of agricultural and government land in Odisha were illegally converted, diverted, or encroached upon for commercial, residential, and educational purposes because revenue officials failed to enforce statutory safeguards, a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said.
The report said nearly 504 acres of agricultural land in 24 tehsils were converted for non-agricultural use without complying with the procedures laid down in the Orissa Land Reforms (OLR) Act. Of this, about 250 acres were used for commercial projects, 132.8 acres for residential developments, and 53.6 acres for educational institutions.
The compliance report of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department for 2023-24 noted that revenue authorities such as tehsildars permitted land conversion without mandatory consultations with local development authorities and, in several instances, proceeded despite written objections.
Deep Dive
It said conversion of 30.3 acres was allowed without seeking the views of development authorities, and conversions of another 10.7 acres were sanctioned in six tehsils despite written objections from development authorities.
CAG also said government land allotted for industrial and IT purposes was being used by private educational institutions.
The audit report cited a case in which 17.8 acres allotted by the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation of Odisha (IDCO) in 1981 in Bhubaneswar’s Chandaka Industrial Area for a cement manufacturing unit were found in the possession of an educational trust. It said IDCO rejected the company’s proposal to transfer the land to the trust and change its use but did not cancel the allotment for the violation.
In 12 tehsils, 22 private educational institutions were also found to have unauthorisedly occupied 210.76 acres of government land.
The audit referred to the unauthorised occupation of 10 acres of forest land in Bhubaneswar’s Pathargadia village by Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), the tribal residential institution run by former BJD MP Achyut Samanta.
An encroachment case was initiated in 2011 and a joint verification report in 2018 claimed that the encroachment had been cleared. But a subsequent inspection by the divisional forest officer in 2019 found the institution still occupying the land and had constructed including an academic block and hostels. CAG said the land remained under illegal occupation despite directions during forest-clearance proceedings to act against officials who had suppressed the violation. The institution has not responded to the CAG findings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More