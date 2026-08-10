TVK's state song resolution sails through with DMK, AIADMK support; Tamil Nadu CM Vijay says 'mother tongue is life'

The resolution received the support of legislators across the House, including those from the DMK and AIADMK.

Moving the resolution, Vijay said his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government would not compromise on Tamil Nadu’s linguistic and cultural rights. “Tamil is not only a language but also our life and emotions,” Vijay said in an emotive speech, stressing that the “mother tongue is as pure as one’s mother.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s resolution mandating the rendition of Tamil Thaai Vazhthu at the commencement of government events was unanimously passed by the state Assembly on Monday.

"As pure as our mother" Vijay also said that the mother tongue was "as pure as our mother" and giving it the first place was a matter of state rights. The resolution seeks to make the singing of Tamil Thaai Vazhthu, Tamil Nadu's state song, mandatory at state functions.

Under the resolution, Tamil Thaai Vazhthu will be sung at the commencement of programmes held at educational institutions, universities, government offices and public sector undertakings across Tamil Nadu.

Also read | Big blow to CM Vijay's all-party meet on delimitation as 37 of 57 Tamil Nadu MPs opt out

Vande Mataram at official events The move comes against the backdrop of a fresh advisory from the Union Home Affairs Ministry asking states and Union Territories to "strictly comply" with its January 28 directive to play the National Song Vande Mataram before the National Anthem at official events.

Also read | ‘Ready to face insults’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay amid face-off with Udhayanidhi over Cauvery dispute

It can be recalled that an order was issued by the Tamil Nadu government on November 23, 1970, which required Tamil Thaai Vazhthu to be sung at the beginning of official events.

The state government formally recognised Tamil Thaai Vazhthu as the state song on December 12, 2021. It was subsequently made compulsory to render it first in the sequence of songs played at official functions.

(With inputs from agencies)