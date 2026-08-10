Who is Tiffany Le Sueur? Ohio mom pleads guilty after injecting human waste into child’s IV
Tiffany Le Sueur, 36, pleaded guilty to endangering children after injecting human waste into her child’s IV at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty after injecting human waste into her child’s IV at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in February. Tiffany Le Sueur, 36, pleaded guilty to endangering children this week, per Fox 8.
Tiffany was sentenced to three years of community control Wednesday. She is set to return to court for a follow-up hearing on April 1, 2027.
Court documents stated that the maximum sentence for endangering children, a third-degree felony, is 36 months in prison.
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Who is Tiffany Le Sueur?
Tiffany is from Maumee in Lucas County. On February 7, officers with the Columbus Police Physical Abuse division responded to a call at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. They were told about suspected abuse of a child, court documents said. Hospital staff told police that all upcoming visits with the child by Tiffany would be monitored.
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Two days later, in another call to police, hospital officials said that security cameras showed Tiffany using the bathroom and collecting what appeared to be human waste into a cup via security camera footage. She placed the substance into a syringe and injected it into her child’s IV line.
Police arrived, and hospital staff treated the child. Tiffany was then detained, court records showed.
The mother was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of endangering children. She received a recognizance bond of $10,000 and a surety bond of $50,000 in common pleas court.
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Conditions of Tiffany’s bond included no contact with alleged victims, no unsupervised contact with minors, mental health evaluation and compliance with Child Protective Services.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More