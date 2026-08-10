Cease-and-desist letter to Candace Owens over ‘Protecting Mrs Kirk’ chat row sparks buzz, ‘Your conduct has gone…’

“I am writing to demand that you immediately cease and desist from your continued publication, distribution, alteration, and misrepresentation of my statements, recordings, and other communications, as well as your dissemination and mischaracterization of material obtained from the private group “Protecting Mrs Kirk” (the “Group”),” Griffiths shared on X.

This came after Candace threatened to file a police report over the private chat, which she alleges targeted her family. The chat was reportedly formed to support Erika amid Candace’s months-long criticism of the official account of Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Griffiths demanded post removals, retractions, and no more member identifications within five business days. She also threatened legal action.

A chiropractor candidate’s cease-and-desist letter to Candace Owens and others has sparked buzz online. Angela Griffiths has accused Candace, Baron Coleman and others of defaming her private ‘protecting Erika Kirk ’ group chat by editing clips and sharing content without context.

Also Read | Candace Owens threatens to file police report over ‘protect Erika Kirk’ chat group: ‘Sharing our personal information…’

“Your conduct has gone beyond legitimate commentary or disagreement. You have taken clips of my voice and statements from X, presented and/or edited those clips in a manner that changes or obscures their original context, and distributed screen recordings or other material originating from a private group. You have then used that material to make or promote allegations that I and/or members of the group have engaged in nefarious, unlawful, unethical, or otherwise improper conduct,” she further wrote, adding, “You have provided no competent evidence establishing the allegations you are making concerning me, Protecting Mrs Kirk, or its members.”

Check out all the demands of the letter in Griffiths’ post: https://x.com/DrAngela4Health/status/2086616286029824305?s=20

Candace Owens’ allegations Candace named the group chat admin, Clarissa Goldemberg, and accused the group of doxxing her and others.

“Okay now that I’ve learn that it is a Jewish woman, Clarissa Goldemberg, who is the admin of the chat of 92 people who were sharing information about me and my family, I am actually am going to file a report,” Candace wrote on X. “You will recall last year we had a would-be Jewish terrorist who was plotting my murder on a group chat that similarly grew increasingly radical and obsessive until the FBI stepped in. That man is currently in prison after he pled guilty.”

Also Read | Tyler Robinson hearing: Candace Owens mocks Erika Kirk's ‘tears,’ accuses her ‘pay-rolled influencers’ of hiding truth

“I have learned that within this “protect Erika Kirk” group chat they not only were sharing our personal information, but were sharing photos and trying to match my kitchen according to a Russell Brand interview I did,” Candace continued. “I am of the belief that when an actual member of the chat opts to leave because it is growing too deranged, you should take their word for it and protect your children. Britta Weidner sending 4,040 tweets about me in the span of just 10 months is evidence of a real obsessive derangement.”

Some of the members of the chat group spoke out, dismissing Candace’s claims.

For months, Candace has made multiple claims and shared her own theories about Charlie’s death. She has also repeatedly attacked Erika in her posts.

Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).