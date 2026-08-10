Who are Theo and Todd Sabatini? Father and son who disappeared in Illinois found safe in Wisconsin
Authorities have confirmed that 36-year-old Todd Sabatini and his 22-month-old son, Theo, have been found safe after a multi-state search.
A father and his toddler son, whose disappearance sparked a multi-state search across Illinois and Wisconsin, have been found safe, authorities confirmed on Sunday. Todd Sabatini, 36, and his 22-month-old son, Theo, were reported missing after leaving their McHenry, Illinois, home for a routine afternoon walk, according to their family.
In a Facebook update, the McHenry Police Department announced that both Todd and Theo had been found safe.
"We want to extend a BIG thank you to our community, local agencies, and Wisconsin agencies for assisting in the safe return of Todd & Theo," the department said. Police added that a more detailed statement would be released later and thanked the public for providing tips that helped reunite the pair with their family.
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Who are Todd and Theo Sabatini?
Todd Sabatini is a 36-year-old resident of McHenry, Illinois, while Theo is his 22-month-old son.
According to police, the pair left their home around 12 p.m. on Saturday for what relatives described as a "normal" walk. Family members became concerned after they failed to return within a few hours. Investigators told People that such behaviour was unusual for Todd and noted that he had not taken the supplies necessary for an extended outing with a toddler.
Police quickly launched a missing persons investigation after determining the circumstances were out of character.
Authorities later found Theo's stroller abandoned behind a local business, prompting detectives to reconstruct the pair's movements using surveillance footage and witness interviews.
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How did investigators trace their movements?
Investigators said surveillance cameras captured Todd Sabatini attempting to speak with someone at Zion Lutheran Church before later stopping at a nearby Taco Bell. The nature of those conversations is not known.
Authorities later determined that Todd and Theo had taken a rideshare from Illinois to the Greenfield Police Department in Wisconsin, about an hour from McHenry.
Police said Todd spoke briefly with an officer at the station. The duo then left on foot with Theo at approximately 2 pm Saturday.
As the investigation continued, detectives received credible information that placed the father and son in Milwaukee. That information prompted Illinois authorities to coordinate with multiple Wisconsin law enforcement agencies to locate them.
The search ended successfully when detectives found both Todd and Theo safe. Authorities have not disclosed where they were located or whether anyone will face charges.
In its latest statement, the McHenry Police Department thanked residents, partner agencies and Wisconsin investigators for their assistance.
"Whether a big or small lead, they all assisted in reuniting Todd & Theo with their family," the department said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More