Candace Owens threatens to file police report over ‘protect Erika Kirk’ chat group: ‘Sharing our personal information…’

“I have learned that within this “protect Erika Kirk” group chat they not only were sharing our personal information, but were sharing photos and trying to match my kitchen according to a Russell Brand interview I did,” Candace continued. “I am of the belief that when an actual member of the chat opts to leave because it is growing too deranged, you should take their word for it and protect your children. Britta Weidner sending 4,040 tweets about me in the span of just 10 months is evidence of a real obsessive derangement.”

“Okay now that I’ve learn that it is a Jewish woman, Clarissa Goldemberg, who is the admin of the chat of 92 people who were sharing information about me and my family, I am actually am going to file a report,” Candace wrote on X . “You will recall last year we had a would-be Jewish terrorist who was plotting my murder on a group chat that similarly grew increasingly radical and obsessive until the FBI stepped in. That man is currently in prison after he pled guilty.”

The chat was reportedly formed to support Erika amid Candace’s months-long criticism of the official account of Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Candace Owens has planned to file a police report over a private chat she alleges targeted her family. She named the ‘protect Erika Kirk ’ group chat admin, Clarissa Goldemberg, and accused the group of doxxing her and others.

She then tagged Coach Colin and wrote, “you were also discussed in this chat and they were trying to run your personal information as well.”

Also Read | Tyler Robinson seen grinning in court ‘just feet away from Erika Kirk’ as hearing begins | Video

Candace then tagged Paramount Tactical’s Gary Melton and wrote, “specifically was looking for your personal information and I have the messages if you need them.”

Group members speak out Some of the members of the chat group have spoken out, dismissing Candace’s claims.

One X user wrote, “Dear @RealCandaceO I am in this chat you keep bitching about. Your address was never shared. Not once. None of your "personal information" was shared. I'm not Jewish either or Israeli. I'm an American citizen that's hates liars like you. You have a Facebook group of 14,000 people called "Candace intelligence agency" that digs into people, harasses people, doxx people and sends death threats to people. You are a hypocrite lower than dog”.

Also Read | Tyler Robinson hearing: Candace Owens mocks Erika Kirk's ‘tears,’ accuses her ‘pay-rolled influencers’ of hiding truth

Another user wrote, “Candace Owens is threatening to CALL THE COPS on me and the rest of the group chat formed to protect Erika Kirk. As someone who has actually been threatened with doxxing, let me help you out Candace: The police will laugh you out of the station.”

She continued, “A group of women coordinating to support another woman after her husband was murdered is not a crime. It’s called friendship. It’s called loyalty. It’s called not being a complete psychopath. You’re not being “threatened.” You’re just mad that people aren’t buying your latest fan fiction and decided to protect Erika instead of feeding your content machine.”

The user added, “This is peak desperation. When your entire brand starts revolving around manufacturing drama with grieving widows and the people defending them… you’ve lost the plot. Stand with Erika. Stand with truth. Candace can keep the police report for her next video.”

For months, Candace has made multiple claims and shared her own theories about Charlie’s death. She has also repeatedly attacked Erika in her posts.

Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).