Georgia pageant queen Trinity Poague, 18, arrested in death of boyfriend's 18-month-old son

A Georgia pageant queen, 18, has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of her boyfriend’s 18-month-old son. The Georgia Southwestern State University Police Department asked authorities to investigate Trinity Poague on June 14 regarding the death of a baby. She has now been charged with Aggravated Battery, Felony Murder and Cruelty to Children First Degree. Trinity Poague has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of her boyfriend’s 18-month-old son (Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)

“The investigation indicates an unresponsive 18-month-old boy was admitted to the emergency room at Phoebe Sumter Hospital in Americus, Georgia. Hospital personnel performed life saving measures on the child; however, he later died,” The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a press release.

Poague was arrested after several interviews and an examination of the evidence. At present, she is booked at the Sumter County Jail with no bond. “The Georgia Southwestern State University Police Department along with the Americus Police Department assisted with this investigation,” the release says, adding that the casefile will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution after the investigation is over.

The release also urged people with knowledge of the case to submit anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Poague was previously a contestant in the local National Peanut Festival Pageant. Sumter County Coroner Mathis Wright said that the baby’s name was Romeo Angles on his birth certificate, according to WALB. However, his father said at the hospital that his name was Jaxton Drew.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Drew’s father, Jaxton Williams. “An innocent life, that was taken from this world way too soon. A laugh that will no longer fill the room. A smile that will no longer light the darkness. Ja has been in our life for a long time. It was amazing watching him grow into one of the best fathers around,” the page says.

“A man, that took on the role that even most women struggle with daily. A man, that was the sole care taker of his only child, now has the tragedy of having to lay him to rest. I come to you all to ask for your help and support for this grieving father in this horrific time of need,” it adds.