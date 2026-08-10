12 dead, 39 injured in Ukrainian drone strike in Russia's Nizhnekamsk

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says it is a campaign to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table and stop his more than four-year-old invasion.

Ukraine has targeted Russian oil facilities with long-range drones almost daily in recent months. The barrage has caused fuel shortages in Russia , eaten into Russian refining capacity, and unsettled the Russian public.

A Ukrainian drone attack Monday on the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk killed 12 people and wounded 39 others, authorities in the Tatarstan region said.

Nizhnekamsk came under a "massive" drone attack targeting industrial and civilian facilities on Monday morning, according to the press service of Tatarstan's head, Rustam Minnikhanov.

About Nizhnekamsk and why it's a target Nizhnekamsk is roughly 1,200 kilometres east of the Ukrainian border and has a population of about 240,000. The city is an important oil refining hub, home to two refineries and a petrochemical plant.

"We do deliver entirely justified responses, and every Russian strike will be met with our response. Russia's war will be felt more and more at their own home – in Russia," Zelensky said late Sunday on social media.

“The only reason this is still continuing is Russia's unwillingness to end this war.”

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(AP)