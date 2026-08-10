Abdul El-Sayed defends wife Sarah Jukaku after Trump's controversial post, ‘Yeah, he’s right’

On Saturday, Trump posted an image that displayed himself alongside First Lady Melania Trump on one side, and El-Sayed with his wife, Dr. Sarah Jukaku , a psychiatrist, on the opposite side. The image was accompanied by the caption “Two VERY DIFFERENT America’s [sic].”

US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed delivered a pointed response on Sunday following President Donald Trump's social media post that juxtaposed his family with that of the Michigan Democrat.

In response to inquiries regarding the Sunday post on CNN, El-Sayed highlighted the distinctions between his family and the President's, focusing on Trump.

Also Read: Dr. Abdul El-Sayed wife, kids and net worth: All we know about winner of Michigan's Democratic Senate primary

“One in which your overlords are two people who don’t like each other, but join in the interest of making billions of dollars off of you —or two people who genuinely love each other, enjoyed some pancakes together, want to come together to build the kind of America where they can raise a family and know that that family is going to have the good things,” the former public health official said.

“So yes, you’ve got two different visions of America,” he continued. “Donald Trump’s vision is the one you’re living in right now. Can you afford your gas? Can you afford your groceries?”

El-Sayed vs Donald Trump El-Sayed has been subjected to ongoing attacks from Trump and his associates, which have escalated to include profanity, misleading assertions, and overt Islamophobia.

In a post on Saturday, Trump mentioned El-Sayed's complete name, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, mirroring a familiar rhetorical approach the Republican has adopted in his criticisms of his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, whom he intentionally names Barack Hussein Obama, often emphasizing his middle name in uppercase on social media.

Trump gained national political prominence in the 2010s, partly by promoting the racist birther conspiracy theory suggesting that Obama was not born in the United States, and by advocating for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States" during his initial campaign. Subsequently, both the first and second Trump administrations sought to limit travel from various Muslim-majority nations.

Trump tears into El-Sayed Following El-Sayed's close primary victory this week, Trump has consistently criticized the Michigan Democrat in a similar manner.

In a Las Vegas address, Trump claimed that El-Sayed is associated with a movement of "communists" that threatens to bring "squalor" and "death" to America.

“When I watch Abdul, he's full of s***,” Trump remarked to an audience at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa.

In other parts of his speech, Trump charged El-Sayed — who has openly criticized the United States for its support of Israel's alleged "genocide" in Gaza — with being filled with hate and antisemitic sentiments.