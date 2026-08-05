Dr. Abdul El-Sayed wife, kids and net worth: All we know about winner of Michigan's Democratic Senate primary

El-Sayed, a progressive former public health official from Wayne County, has not previously held an elected position. However, he is familiar with the political landscape, having run for governor in 2018, where he secured second place in the primary behind Gretchen Whitmer .

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed emerged victorious in Michigan's highly competitive Democratic US Senate primary on Wednesday, overcoming an establishment favorite to challenge Republican Mike Rogers in the upcoming November election.

Abdul El-Sayed's campaign During the primary, El-Sayed was targeted by multiple attack advertisements, and it is anticipated that he will encounter further opposition in the general election. But who is he, beside from being a proponent of Medicare for All backed by Bernie Sanders and the owner of a podcast company?

El-Sayed was born in Rochester Hills on October 31, 1984. He is currently 41 years old.

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As a Muslim, his complete name is Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, which he has humorously remarked includes "sounds that come out of parts of people’s throats they don’t know they got.”

He was raised in the Detroit region alongside his father, Mohamed, an Egyptian immigrant who arrived in the United States to pursue his studies at Wayne State University, and his stepmother, Jacqueline, who hails from Wayne County. Both of them are engineers. His biological mother, Fatten Elkomy, works as a psychiatric nurse practitioner in Missouri.

Abdul El-Sayed's education Describing himself as "as Michigan as you get," El-Sayed completed his education at Bloomfield Hills High School in 2003, located less than 15 minutes from Seaholm High School, where his main rival, Haley Stevens, graduated two years prior. During his time in school, he served as the captain of the lacrosse, wrestling, and football teams.

He enrolled at the University of Michigan, where he pursued a double major in biology and political science, in addition to participating in the university’s lacrosse team. El-Sayed graduated from UM in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree with the highest distinction, and he had the honor of delivering the commencement address for that year’s graduating class.

He met his spouse, psychiatrist Sarah Jukaku, during his time at the University of Michigan.