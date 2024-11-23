Trump aide reveals Rep Mike Rogers not in consideration for next FBI director

Donald Trump has not considered former Rep. Mike Rogers as FBI Director Christopher Wray's replacement, according to Dan Scavino. On Friday, the president-elect's former and future deputy chief of staff revealed that the ex-Michigan lawmaker will not lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the incoming administration. Mike Rogers is not in consideration to become the next FBI director, according to a senior advisor for Donald Trump(Reuters)

Trump reveals Rep. Mike Rogers not in consideration for next FBI director

The 61-year-old was rumoured to have been shortlisted as the future head of the bureau amid Trump's intentions to fire the current FBI boss. However, Scavino took to social media to throw cold water on the prospect. “Just spoke to President Trump regarding Mike Rogers going to the FBI. It’s not happening — In his own words, ‘I have never even given it a thought.’ Not happening,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

ALSO READ: Matt Gaetz reveals he will not rejoin Congress next year: ‘I’m still going to be in the fight’

In the wake of Scavino's claims, a Republican source familiar with Trump's transition process told Fox News that Rogers met with Trump last week at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. However, Trump transition spokesman Brian Hughes declined to either confirm or deny Scavino's claim. “For transition, we don't speculate on selections and don't get ahead of official announcements from President Trump,” he told the outlet.

ALSO READ: Melania Trump joins forces with RFK Jr to improve prez-elect's diet, ‘Think fewer Big Macs’

During his Friday appearance on Fox & Friends, Rogers, who worked as a special agent with the FBI in its Chicago office, said that “the culture of the FBI on the seventh floor needs to be changed.” Prior to Scavino's claim, former bureau deputy director Andrew McCabe told CNN on Thursday that Rogers would be a “totally reasonable, logical selection” considering he served as chair of the House Intelligence Committee during the final four years of his tenure in Congress.