FBI arrests Florida man Harun Abdul-Malik Yener for plotting to bomb New York Stock Exchange

A Florida man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly plotting to bomb the New York Stock Exchange in a bid to "reboot" the US government, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said. US flags hang on the building of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump won the presidential election, in New York City, U.S., November 6, 2024. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, 30, from Coral Springs, was charged with attempting to use an explosive device to destroy a building involved in interstate commerce. Investigators began tracking him in February after receiving a tip about bomb-making materials in his storage unit.

The FBI uncovered bomb schematics, electronic circuit boards, and timers, alongside evidence showing Yener had searched online for bomb-making information since 2017.

‘We want to hit to wake people up’

According to court documents, Yener told undercover FBI agents he planned to detonate the bomb the week before Thanksgiving, targeting the stock exchange to make a statement. “The Stock Exchange, we want to hit that because it will wake people up,” he said.

Described as "unhoused," Yener reportedly rewired two-way radios to act as remote triggers for explosives and intended to wear a disguise while planting the bomb. He likened the attack to a “small nuke,” claiming it would kill everyone inside the building.

Yener posted YouTube videos about making explosives

Yener, who was detained after his first court appearance on Wednesday, had previously posted YouTube videos about making explosives and fireworks from household items. He was also fired last year from a restaurant in Coconut Creek, Florida, after allegedly threatening to “go Parkland shooter in this place.”

Court documents also revealed that Yener attempted to join far-right extremist groups, including the “Boogaloo Bois” and the Proud Boys, but was rejected after expressing a desire for “martyrdom.”