Melania Trump joins forces with RFK Jr to improve prez-elect's diet, ‘Think fewer Big Macs’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Melania Trump have joined forces to help improve Donald Trump's diet, Page Six reported. In the wake of the president-elect's love for fast food, notably his 2,400-calorie McDonald's order, the future first lady and the Kennedy scion are “ganging up” on him to help develop healthy eating habits. Melania Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are reportedly 'ganging up' on Donald Trump to improve his eating habits(Instagram)

Melania Trump teams up with RFK Jr to improve president-elect's diet

“RFK Jr. and Melania are ‘ganging up’ on the President-elect to eat in a more heathy way. Think fewer Big Macs and less KFC, and more lean protein, salad and veggies for energy and to improve his over all well-being,” a source familiar with “Trumpworld,” told the outlet. However, a different source refuted the claim, calling it “nonsense.” “Trump eats whatever he wants,” they added.

Melania, who is famous for being a conscious eater, is taking a more personal approach to improving her husband's diet. She is “cooking family dinners at Trump Tower for the president and their son, Barron,” the source said, adding, “She’s also encouraging him to make healthier choices.”

The insider went on to share that the former and future first lady “famously watches every bite she takes… She has also guided their son’s eating habits since he was a toddler. Mar-a-Lago members say they spot her heading to the spa, to work out and have regular skin care and hair treatments.”

Their alleged team effort comes after the Kennedy scion previously called the food on Trump's aeroplane “just poison.” However, the 70-year-old was later spotted posing with McDonald's takeout alongside the prez-elect, Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr. The viral photo raised concerns among many as they questioned the motive behind it.

“They did it as a joke,” a different source said of the move, adding, “RFK Jr. is all about healthy living and no processed foods. He hates fast food. He probably didn’t eat it.” A Page Six source said that the move wasn’t aimed at Kennedy but to “own the libs.”

“They’re f**king with people,” the insider went on, adding, “The libs take everything so seriously, they’re melting down. Team Trump is just messing with them on everything. Trump is New York He likes to bust balls.”