Barron Trump is going viral again, this time, people want to ‘hear his voice’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Nov 22, 2024 11:03 AM IST

Barron Trump remains a figure of fascination as a childhood clip goes viral, sparking a wave of TikTok videos and public curiosity.

The internet has once again turned its attention to Barron Trump, this time over a resurfaced clip from his childhood. Isn't it hilarious that viewers keep coming back “to hear him speak”?

Former US President Donald Trump, from left, former US First Lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Former US President Donald Trump, from left, former US First Lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

A video from a 2010 Larry King Live interview featuring a four-year-old Barron in Donald Trump’s office has gone viral. The clip showsyoung Barron, carrying a Louis Vuitton suitcase, speaking with a Slovenian accent, saying, “I like my suitcase.” Because of his age and accent, the word “suitcase” sounds like “suitcase,” much to the amusement of social media users.

TikTok users have especially latched onto the moment, creating a wave of lip-syncing videos using the audio. Many have added comedic captions or performed skits with their own luggage, bags, or purses.

ALSO READ| Will Barron's citizenship status get affected by Donald Trump's ‘denaturalisation plan’? Fact-checking the viral claim

Why does Barron Trump remain a figure of fascination?

Like one TikToker, quipped, “IM DYING AT THE FACT THAT HE CARRIES A SUITCASE INSTEAD OF A BACKPACK,” garnering over 760,000 likes. Another user captioned their video with, “MY LAST 3 BRAIN CELLS EVERY SECOND OF THE DAY.”

Others expressed curiosity about Barron’s current voice, noting how infrequently he’s heard in public. As one user commented, “Barron would break the internet if he just dropped a video of himself saying, ‘I like my suitcase’ with his adult voice, then wink at the camera.”

The 18-year-old New York University goer remains a figure of fascination, partly due to his reserved public presence.

Barron ‘made the difference’ between Trump and Harris

Notably, during a recent appearance on Patrick Bet-David's PBD podcast, Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, highlighted the role of Barron during his father's campaign. Lara gave “serious credit” to the youngest member of the Trump family for his behind-the-scenes contributions, which actually “made a difference.”

“He’s so cool. That’s like the one word I’d use for Barron. He’s very cool. He’s like the sleeper a little bit. He’s kind of stayed out of the spotlight, probably intentionally,” Lara said, per HuffPost.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump calls son Barron Trump 'violent, vicious', old video from 2007 resurfaces. Watch

Lara, a former TV producer, revealed that Barron frequently acted as a sounding board for campaign strategies, often suggesting ways to engage with voters. She shared that Barron would tell his father, “I have an idea as to how you can get more votes.”

“He’s always throwing ideas out there,” she added. “We’ve got to give Barron some serious credit.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
