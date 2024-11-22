Barron Trump is going viral again, this time, people want to ‘hear his voice’

The internet has once again turned its attention to Barron Trump, this time over a resurfaced clip from his childhood. Isn't it hilarious that viewers keep coming back “to hear him speak”? Former US President Donald Trump, from left, former US First Lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

A video from a 2010 Larry King Live interview featuring a four-year-old Barron in Donald Trump’s office has gone viral. The clip showsyoung Barron, carrying a Louis Vuitton suitcase, speaking with a Slovenian accent, saying, “I like my suitcase.” Because of his age and accent, the word “suitcase” sounds like “suitcase,” much to the amusement of social media users.

TikTok users have especially latched onto the moment, creating a wave of lip-syncing videos using the audio. Many have added comedic captions or performed skits with their own luggage, bags, or purses.

Why does Barron Trump remain a figure of fascination?

Like one TikToker, quipped, “IM DYING AT THE FACT THAT HE CARRIES A SUITCASE INSTEAD OF A BACKPACK,” garnering over 760,000 likes. Another user captioned their video with, “MY LAST 3 BRAIN CELLS EVERY SECOND OF THE DAY.”

Others expressed curiosity about Barron’s current voice, noting how infrequently he’s heard in public. As one user commented, “Barron would break the internet if he just dropped a video of himself saying, ‘I like my suitcase’ with his adult voice, then wink at the camera.”

The 18-year-old New York University goer remains a figure of fascination, partly due to his reserved public presence.

Barron ‘made the difference’ between Trump and Harris

Notably, during a recent appearance on Patrick Bet-David's PBD podcast, Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, highlighted the role of Barron during his father's campaign. Lara gave “serious credit” to the youngest member of the Trump family for his behind-the-scenes contributions, which actually “made a difference.”

“He’s so cool. That’s like the one word I’d use for Barron. He’s very cool. He’s like the sleeper a little bit. He’s kind of stayed out of the spotlight, probably intentionally,” Lara said, per HuffPost.

Lara, a former TV producer, revealed that Barron frequently acted as a sounding board for campaign strategies, often suggesting ways to engage with voters. She shared that Barron would tell his father, “I have an idea as to how you can get more votes.”

“He’s always throwing ideas out there,” she added. “We’ve got to give Barron some serious credit.”