Donald Trump calls son Barron Trump 'violent, vicious', old video from 2007 resurfaces. Watch

In a video from 2007, US President-elect Donald Trump can be seen calling his youngest son Barron Trump “violent, vicious and tough”. The video shows Barron, then aged two years, in the arms of his father Donald as he introduces the toddler to the world. In the clip, shared on X, Donald Trump is seen holding baby Barron in his arms as he stands in front of a podium. (X/@DefiantWorld)

The video amassed thousands of views on social media. In the clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), Trump is seen holding baby Barron in his arms as he stands in front of a podium. The video, originally shared on TikTok by Daily Mail is captioned, "Trump showing baby Barron in 2007."

"That's Barron," Trump says, holding the infant up for all to see. "He's strong, he's smart, he's tough, he's vicious, he's violent. All of the ingredients you need to be an entrepreneur. And most importantly, hopefully, he is smart because smart is really the ingredient. So, Barron, good luck. You have a long way to go," he says as the toddler grabs the microphone in front of him.

Take a look at the video here:

As the clip ends, Trump is seeing trying to give baby Barron back to his mother Melania but the child resists grabbing the microphone firmly. "Uh, oh, he won't give up the mic," he remarks as the audience laughs. Trump then kisses the boy and hands him over to Melania.

Who is Barron Trump?

Donald Trump and Melania Trump's son Barron is now 18 years old, the youngest child of the 78-year-old businessman. The youngster recently gained attention after he was seen towering over her 6'3 father during his victory speech after winning the US presidential elections.

At six feet nine inches, Barron is the tallest member of the Trump family.

Out of the public eye for most of his life, Barron made headlines after he joined the New York University's Stern School of Business.

With his older siblings actively involved in their father's election campaign, Barron chose to be behind the scenes. He made a rare appearance at a Trump rally and according to Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, Barron played a key role in his boosting his father's presidential campaign and suggesting ideas to connect with the young voters.

