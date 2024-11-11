Donald Trump makes major confession about son Barron's height as his plans after dad's White House win revealed

Barron Trump, the son of President-elect Donald Trump and his third wife Melania, has been in the limelight for various reasons, and one of the peculiar is the 18-year-old's impressive 6 feet, 7 inches height. Barron's plans for the next four years have not yet been verified yet, according to the Columbus Dispatch. He, however, could switch to Georgetown University.(AFP)

As all eyes have been on Trump's youngest and most enigmatic child among the five, the President-elect explained why his son is six feet seven inches tall.

It seems the credit for Barron's height goes to the food prepared by his grandmother, Amalia Knavs, the late mother of Melania Trump.

“That's how he got so tall; he only ate her food. I said you're gonna be a basketball player. He said, well, 'I like soccer, Dad,' actually. I thought... at your height, I like basketball better, but you can't talk them into everything,’” Trump stated, as per Irish Star.

While playing youth football with DC United in 2018, he even invited English and Manchester United great Wayne Rooney, who was then playing for DC United in the United States, to the White House.

In an earlier interview with Megyn Kelly, the former president referred to Barron as a “good-looking kid” who might pursue a profession that is comparable to his father.

What are Barron's plans after his father's win?

Barron may choose to relocate nearer to his family now that his father has won the 2024 presidential election and would takeover the White House for the next four years.

In August, Trump's youngest son enrolled at the Stern School of Business at New York University. The 18-year-old is staying in Trump Tower in New York City, avoiding the dorms.

According to numerous experts, Barron played a crucial role in Trump's election campaign by updating him with tricks to connect with America's younger male population.

He even suggested Trump make an appearance on the most popular podcast in the United States, The Joe Rogan Experience. The show's 81% viewers are men and 56% are between the ages of 18 and 34, as per NBC News.

Barron to enter into politics?

Barron's entry into politics may allow him to have a more significant impact on Trump's government. This raises the question of whether he plans to remain in New York or move to Washington to be with his family.

Meanwhile, Barron is being guarded by the Secret Service at NYU, and he may witness a surge in security with Trump's win.

Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications for the Secret Service, told Newsweek: “The President-elect has been receiving heightened Secret Service protection and this level of security will be maintained moving forward.”