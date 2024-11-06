Barron Trump's height stirs internet as 18-year-old towers over dad Donald, mom Melania in Florida

Donald Trump hailed his “incredible victory” while addressing his supporters at Palm Beach County Convention Centre in Florida. He was joined by his wife, Melania, and youngest son, Barron, onstage. As the Republicans rejoiced in the former president's historic win, many couldn't help but wonder, “How tall is Barron Trump?” as the 18-year-old towered over his tall parents. TOPSHOT - Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures, next to former US First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, early on November 6, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

Barron Trump's height stirs internet

Barron, who is Melania's only child with Trump, accompanied the GOP nominee as he made his election victory speech. “This a magnificent victory for us which will allow us to make America Great again,” the 45th US President declared. Stood beside him was his wife, whom he thanked for “working very hard,” and his 18-year-old son, who cast his vote for the first time on Tuesday.

The college student's height quickly became a topic of discussion online as videos from Trump's election speech went viral. Netizens could not help but notice the height difference between the trio. As his parents are fairly tall themselves, with Melania's height measuring over 5'9" and Trump's 6'3", social media users asked if Barron is either 6'8" or 6'9".

How tall is Barron Trump?

The debate over Barron's height is all the buzz on social media with one user asking, "Barron Trump is like....what...6'8" now??" “Holy s**t is Barron like 6’9??? Trump is 6’4 dude lmaooo,” another said in disbelief. However, the 18-year-old is reportedly 6'7", per Irish Star.

Trump previously revealed the secret behind his son's impressive height, sharing that it was his late grandmother's food that Barron stands taller than his parents at 6ft 7in. "That's how he got so tall; he only ate her food. I said you're gonna be a basketball player. He said, well, 'I like soccer, Dad,' actually. I thought... at your height, I like basketball better, but you can't talk them into everything,’” the ex-prez explained, per the outlet.