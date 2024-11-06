Donald Trump thanks wife Melania for ‘working very hard’ in US election victory speech

Republican candidate Donald Trump, in his first address to his supporters on the night of the US presidential election results, thanked his wife, Melania Trump, for her support. Donald Trump with wife Melania during his speech in Florida.(REUTERS)

Trump took the stage at his campaign headquarters in Florida with his wife, Melania, and his children.

“I also want to thank my beautiful wife Melania, First Lady, who has the number one best-selling book in the country. Can you believe that? She works very hard to help people. So, I just wanted to thank her,” said Trump during his address in Florida.

The former president claimed victory in his exuberant address and pledged to help the country "heal." Trump's speech claimed victory despite the fact that only Fox News and Decision Desk HQ had declared him the winner, with no other US networks having made the call so far.

Who is Melania Trump?

Melania Trump is a former First Lady of the United States, serving from 2017 to 2021 during her husband Donald Trump's presidency. Born Melanija Knavs on 26 April 1970, in Novo Mesto, Slovenia (then part of Yugoslavia), she started her career as a model, working in European fashion capitals before moving to New York in the 1990s. In 2001, she became a permanent resident of the United States, later obtaining citizenship in 2006​.

Melania met Donald Trump in 1998, and they married in 2005. She is the mother of their son, Barron Trump. As First Lady, she initiated the "Be Best" campaign, focusing on children's well-being, online safety, and fighting opioid abuse. A reserved public profile marked her time in the White House compared to some previous first ladies, though she did actively engage in certain high-profile events and renovations, including updates to the White House Rose Garden​.

Melania Trump’s best-selling memoir, titled Melania, offers an in-depth look into her life, covering her early years in Slovenia, her modeling career, and her experiences as First Lady. Released in 2024, the memoir quickly became a bestseller on both Amazon and The New York Times' lists

The book is praised for its insights into her personal journey, though it received mixed reviews regarding the level of detail on her marriage to Donald Trump. Additionally, Melania includes personal views on topics like her stance on family separation policies and her position on reproductive rights, which have sparked media discussions.

(With inputs from agencies)