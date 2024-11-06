Barron Trump casts first-ever ballot, proud mom Melania shares pic; family reunion at Mar-a-Lago

18-year-old NYU freshman Barron Trump has officially cast his vote for the 2024 presidential election cycle. It marks the first time former President Donald Trump's youngest son has exercised his civic duty after attaining adulthood. Former First Lady Melania Trump shared a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at her son Barron voting for his father, Donald Trump, on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. (X/Twitter)

Former First Lady Melania Trump experienced her proud mom moment on Tuesday, November 5, as she quickly shared the behind-the-scenes photo on social media. “Voted for the first time - for his dad! #18yearsold #presidentialelection #proud,” Barron’s mother tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

The famously tall teen is seen towering in the reveal. Barron showed up to make his vote count in a sharp blue suit. His father has often praised him for giving him “good advice,” owing to the teen Trump's influential stance among young voters. Meanwhile, his mother was hit with body double accusations, as “Fake Melania” tags took over the microblogging platform.

The November 5 US Election Day has also turned out to be quite the family reunion moment for the Trump Family. Earlier that morning, Melania accompanied her husband to cast their votes at the Mandel Recreation Centre in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump Family Reunion at Mar-a-Lago

The former first lady and Barron eventually joined the 45th president at the Mar-a-Lago mansion for an exclusive star-studded 2024 election watch party. According to a Page Six source, Trump’s second child, Ivanka Trump, is also said to have attended the event, per a Page Six source. The socialite quashed the alleged rift between herself and her father with this one move. Contrary to contentious headlines, Ivanka ultimately reunited with her family as the other pro-active Trump siblings in the White House campaign—Don Jr. and Eric—were also present at the event.

The socialite previously served as one of the senior advisors for her dad’s initial administration along with her husband, Jared Kushner. Per Kusher’s account in The New York Times, she doesn’t seem to have any plans to resume her post in a potential Trump second term. The former top aides renounced their official posts in 2021 following that year’s presidential defeat and have since built a community in Miami and avoided the spotlight to focus on their three young kids.