From Taylor Swift… to Kamala Harris: Pop star's over-the-top gift on Election Day after skipping home state final rally

Taylor Swift has mostly been supporting Kamala Harris from the sidelines. On the eve of Election Day, her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium took precedence on her to-do agenda over the vice president’s final rally series in Pennsylvania. The Grammy-winning artist’s brand was largely capitalised by the Harris-Walz campaign since the “Love Story” artist endorsed the Dems politicians in September. However, unlike A-listers including Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez and others, Swift hasn’t personally participated in the Democratic presidential hopeful’s campaign trail. Taylor Swift arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 04, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images via AFP)

Also read | Imprisoned Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs can still vote in 2024 election, here's how

Taylor Swift's reported secret gift to Kamala Harris on Election Day

Countering those in-person snubs, the mega pop star reportedly delivered an affectionate package of support to Harris in the form of a huge bouquet of flowers – roses. A source close to the staunch Democrat voter told The US Sun that her secret gift on Tuesday accompanied a heartfelt message. On the contrary, a different Swift source denied any such demonstration of final support before the resulting election announcements.

Over a month ago, the aftermath of the first and the only presidential debate between Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump incited the “Lavender Haze” crooner to pen a lengthy letter on social media, which she signed off as “childless cat lady,” taking a swipe at the Republican VP hopeful JD Vance. Hailing the Democratic leader as the ideal candidate for the renewed White House race, Swift wrote, “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Also read | Election night fever: Ivanka Trump, Elon Musk to attend star-studded Mar-a-Lago mansion party | Report

Taylor Swift reminds her followers to vote on Election Day eve

Currently on a break from her record-smashing world tour, Taylor Swift will return to the Eras Tour stage on November 14 in Canada. Despite staying out of the political action’s direct reach, the billionaire artist made it a point to send out a “extremely important reminder” to her more than 283 million followers o Instagram on the election eve. “And here’s a friendly but extremely important reminder that tomorrow is the US Election and your last chance to vote,” she captioned a new carousel post otherwise dedicated to capturing moving snippets of her Indianapolis show.