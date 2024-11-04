Lady Gaga ‘gets ready to vote’ for…: Pop star joins Pennsylvania rally leading lineup ft Katy Perry

The already stacked roster of celebrity endorsements pitching in support of the Democratic-led Harris-Walz campaign powered up to the next level on Sunday, November 3, as Lady Gaga announced her official presidential endorsement on social media. Days ahead of the November 5 election, the pop star urged her 57 million followers to “get ready to vote” soon after another star-studded lineup for Kamala Harris' Monday rally in Philadelphia was revealed. Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "Joker: Folie a Deux" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

Sharing a video message on Instagram, Gaga said, “It's time to get ready to vote. I'll see you guys in Pennsylvania.” Although she didn't directly shout out the words in the clip, her post caption spelled out her political alignment as “HARRIS WALZ 2024!!,” leaving no doubt where she was headed. The “Bad Romance” songbird's official statement came hot on the heels of Kamala Harris' Pittsburgh rally lineup announcement.

Lady Gaga and Katy Perry announced as headlining guests for the final Pennsylvania rallies

Alongside Katy Perry, the “Edge of Glory” hitmaker is set to lead the headlining pack of celebrities on the election eve. However, both influential stars will not actually be sharing the stage and will be posted at different locations in the US state. While the “Last Friday Night” crooner will be out in Pittsburgh for a rally happening on the same day, Gaga will be campaigning at The Rocky Steps at the Philadephia Museum of Art on Monday.

The final ‘Vote for Freedom’ campaign event, featuring the new Harley Quinn star, will be broadcast live from 5 to 10 p.m. ET. With Gaga as the head-turning headliner, the November 4 rally supporting the Harris-Walz campaign will also see musical guests Ricky Martin, Jazmine Sullivan, The Roots, DJ Cassidy and Adam Blackstone touching down in Philly. Oprah Winfrey, JD Jazzy Jeff and Fat Joe will also step up to the occasion as guest speakers.

Meanwhile, Perry will join Andra Day, D-Nice and DJ Arie Cole at the Pittsburgh rally in Pennsylvania that evening.

Check out Lady Gaga's Kamala Harris endorsement video message:

Speaking of celebrity influence, the Democratic presidential candidate made a special appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend. Harris sat opposite Maya Rudolph, a reflection of her SNL rendition, in the mirror while the comic actor showered her with words of encouragement, positioning her against rival Donald Trump.

